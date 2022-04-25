Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JESSICA GRESKO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joseph P. Kennedy Sr.
    American businessman and ambassador (1888-1969)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games.

The case before the justices on Monday involves Joseph Kennedy, a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. For years, the coach would kneel at the center of the field following games and lead students in prayer. The school district eventually learned what he was doing and asked him to stop.

Kennedy's lawyers say the Constitution's freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees allow him to pray on the field, with students free to join. But the school district says Kennedy's religious speech interfered with students' own religious freedom rights, could have the effect of pressuring students to pray and opened the district itself to lawsuits. The school district says it tried to work out a solution so Kennedy, who is Christian, could pray privately before or after the game, including on the field after students left, but Kennedy's lawsuit followed.

The case comes to the court at a time when conservative justices make up a majority of the court and have been sympathetic to the concerns of religious individuals and groups, such as groups that brought challenges to coronavirus restrictions that applied to houses of worship.

But cases involving religion can also unite the court. Last year, for example, the court unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that said its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. Already this term in an 8-1 decision the justices ruled for a Texas death row inmate who sought to have his pastor pray aloud and touch him while his execution was carried out.

The case from Bremerton, meanwhile, has already caught the justices' attention. In 2019 the justices declined to get involved in the case at an earlier stage. But four justices were critical of lower court rulings for the school district, writing that an appeals court's “understanding of the free speech rights of public school teachers is troubling.”

Kennedy started working at Bremerton High School in 2008, and it was his practice at the end of games — after the players and coaches from both teams would meet at midfield to shake hands — to pause and kneel to pray. Kennedy said he wanted to give thanks for what his players had accomplished and for their safety, among other things.

Kennedy initially prayed alone on the 50-yard line at the end of games, but students started joining him and over time he began to deliver a short, inspirational talk with religious references. Kennedy says he never required players to join or asked any student to pray. He also led the team in prayer in the locker room before games, a practice that predated him.

The school district didn't learn of Kennedy's practice until 2015. It told him then that he needed to stop praying with students or engaging in overtly religious activity while still “on duty” as a coach. After Kennedy continued to pray on the field, he was placed on paid leave. His contract expired and he didn't reapply to coach the following year, the school says.

A decision is expected before the court begins its summer recess.

The case is Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, 21-418.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WA football coach lost his job for praying. Now the Supreme Court may reinstate him

    The former Bremerton coach’s plight became a cultural touchstone, pitting religious liberties against the separation of church and state.

  • Supreme Court revisits prayer in school in football coach case

    The Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a high-profile case involving a high school football coach who was reprimanded for postgame prayers on the football field’s 50-yard line. The dispute has drawn dozens of briefs from interest groups on both sides, with religious liberty advocates urging the 6-3 conservative majority court to advance…

  • The Kids Are Not Alright and the Center Is No Longer Holding

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyAcross the West, the young are losing faith in the future.The recent French election provides a case study. In the first round vote, voters narrowly favored President Emmanuel Macron, the epitome of “enlightened” elite rule, over Marine Le Pen, the doyenne of French fascism. While those two are now facing off, it was Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a grizzled former Trotskyite with a far-left agenda, who finished first among voters under 35, followed

  • OC man arrested for allegedly threatening Merriam-Webster

    A man was arrested for allegedly threating to bomb Merriam-Webster's offices over the dictionary publisher's definitions for women.

  • The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of a high school football coach who was fired for praying after games

    Joe Kennedy would pray at the midfield line following games and would sometimes be joined by students and observers.

  • Did Russia’s Sunken Warship Try to Use a Religious Weapon?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA little over a week ago, reports emerged that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, had sunk. The Moskva was a missile cruiser and, according to Russian state media, the ship had sunk following an explosion on board. The news created a buzz in the religious community because there are rumors that there was a fragment of the “True Cross” (the cross on which Jesus was crucified) on board at the time. If true, this would mak

  • Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage

    Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety. Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there's no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

  • Letter to the editor: America was founded on Christian principles

    Letter writer says the country was founded on Christian ideals.

  • Living on Purpose: Jesus gave His life so that we could live

    Living on Purpose: Jesus gave His life so that we could live

  • The Milwaukee woman who 'single-handedly created a post-abortion ministry' for the Catholic church has died

    Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki said Vicki Thorn "single-handedly created a post-abortion healing ministry at a time when none existed."

  • What is Orthodox Easter? The Orthodox Christian holiday explained

    Sunday marks Orthodox Easter for Orthodox Christians in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the holiest day on the Christian calendar.

  • Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

    When the Rev. Kyunglim Shin Lee was ordained in 1988, it angered her in-laws for contravening long-held Korean cultural values subordinating women’s roles in society. Today she is vice president for international relations at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.; has traveled to 60 countries as the seminary's ambassador; and once served as interim lead pastor at a Korean American church for 11 months. Lee’s success story is rare in the realm of Korean American churches, where women are seldom seen in the pulpits.

  • Russians celebrate Orthodox Easter in Moscow cathedral

    STORY: The overnight vigil was led by Patriarch Kirill and attended by the country's President Vladimir Putin and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.Easter is Christianity's most important holiday, which symbolises the resurrection of Jesus Christ.The Orthodox world marks Easter this year a week later than the Catholic and Protestant Churches.

  • Breaking bread together: Space Coast Muslims host interfaith unity dinner for Ramadan

    Space Coast Muslims will break the nightly Ramadan fast this Wednesday with a community interfaith meal.

  • This Week in St. Johns County History: Community says goodbye to Father Robert in 2016

    Throughout his life and work, Father Rene Robert was "witness to the gospel of mercy." That was the message from the Most Rev. Felipe J. Estevez.

  • Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it

    At an outdoor service at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Patriarch Kirill splashed holy water onto loaves of colourfully decorated Easter bread known as kulichi and said many of them would be sent to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has previously made statements backing Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, a position that has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • Idaho faith: Fasting during Ramadan incorporates intention, purpose and action

    April was a special month for Islam, Christianity and Judaism, Statesman religion columnist Said Ahmed-Zaid writes.

  • Greg Locke timeline: From independent Baptist pastor to right-wing firebrand

    Here's a look at the career of controversial Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke.

  • In shadow of war, Russians, Ukrainians mark Easter in UAE

    Hundreds of Russians and Ukrainians alike crowded into the only Russian Orthodox Church on the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday to celebrate the most important Christian religious festival of the year — far from home and in the shadow of a war that has brought devastation to Ukraine and international isolation to Moscow. The church’s gold Byzantine crosses rise unexpectedly from the dusty streets of Sharjah — a conservative Muslim emirate just south of skyscraper-studded Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Although the two nationalities, united in language and history, typically celebrate Easter in harmony in this strange corner of the world where they’ve forged new lives as expats, this year there was unspoken tension even as children in floral dresses played on the stone steps and priests blessed brimming bread baskets under the blazing sun.

  • Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral

    "During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass."