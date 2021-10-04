Supreme Court takes up contentious cases as in-person arguments return in new term

Reuters

Prosecutors at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon seeking to overturn the acquittal of two men over the 2005 assassination of Lebanese former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri said on Monday there had been "fundamental errors" in the judgment. They said judges of the lower chamber had not properly assessed circumstantial evidence in the case, which was based almost entirely on mobile phone records, when they acquitted Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi last year. "It is this incorrect approach to assessing the evidence which infects the judgment as a whole and is fundamental in understanding how, in the prosecution's submission, the judgment went wrong," prosecutor Norman Farrell said.