Supreme Court takes up contentious cases as in-person arguments return in new term
The Supreme Court is back in-person after a year of remote arguments. Here are some of the contentious cases on the docket.
The Supreme Court is back in-person after a year of remote arguments. Here are some of the contentious cases on the docket.
Prosecutors at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon seeking to overturn the acquittal of two men over the 2005 assassination of Lebanese former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri said on Monday there had been "fundamental errors" in the judgment. They said judges of the lower chamber had not properly assessed circumstantial evidence in the case, which was based almost entirely on mobile phone records, when they acquitted Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi last year. "It is this incorrect approach to assessing the evidence which infects the judgment as a whole and is fundamental in understanding how, in the prosecution's submission, the judgment went wrong," prosecutor Norman Farrell said.
Access to qualified teachers is a major source of educational inequality around the world. Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesWorld Teachers’ Day, held on October 5 each year since 1994, is an annual event to reflect on the progress teachers have made. But in many countries, including the United States, the professional status of teachers has declined in the last decade. For example, studies in Britain, Japan and Hong Kong show an erosion of teacher autonomy an
Cuban scientists have developed three vaccines against COVID-19, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization. BioCubaFarma said on Twitter that the Health Regulation Authority of Nicaragua's Health Ministry authorised the Abdala and Soberana vaccines for emergency use.
The Williamson County district attorney has taken over an inquiry into whether Nashville school board member John Little lives in the district he was elected to represent.Why it matters: Little purchased a house outside his eastern Davidson County district earlier this year, leading to criticism from some constituents and political opponents that he should be removed from office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt is not a crimin
BOSTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines said that its ticket sales had stabilized and started to improve, putting it on course to deliver third-quarter revenue within its original forecast range. "For Delta, they bottomed out in the later part of August and the first part of September," Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA. A Delta official on Monday said there has been no update to the outlook the company provided last month.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto clung to a small lead over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a new poll, the second recent survey of Nevada voters to show a competitive race ahead of midterm elections in 2022.
This is the second investigation involving racial slurs that the school district has opened this week.
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday it is a "false narrative" to think that the coronavirus vaccines would become unnecessary if an antiviral drug announced by Merck receives federal approval.Why it matters: Fauci's remarks on ABC's "This Week," come on the heels of the pharmaceutical company's announcement on Friday that an oral antiviral treatment it is developing might reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib
You only have one day to snag these deals.
Billed by the city as a "rehabilitation," the closure is limited to the portion of the park south of Wilshire Boulevard and will last for about 10 weeks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which have been done for many years. Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.
Omarosa Manigault Newman recently won a legal battle against Donald Trump, who tried to enforce an NDA over a tell-all book she wrote in 2018.
"You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets
"In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.
Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.
The top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee's agriculture panel raised money for a legal defense fund with claims he’s facing federal prosecution that a spokesperson later disavowed.Driving the news: On a fundraising page for a new legal expense fund — which was later taken off-line — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) wrote: "[President] Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.
Video uploaded on social media shows activists bombarding Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as liberals have recently expressed growing frustration with the centrist Democrat over her opposition to an economic agenda largely supported by her fellow party members.
With Trump's own advisers split on whether he's serious about 2024 or if it's a publicity stunt, his flirtations keep the rest of the GOP field in limbo.