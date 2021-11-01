Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy, with at least one conservative justice who let the law take effect raising questions about its novel structure.

The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who previously allowed the law to take effect in September in a decision that split the court 5-4, suggested that the unusual enforcement scheme could be problematic.

“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here, or used here," he said, explaining that the question for the court is whether to “close that loophole.” Kavanaugh suggested that the “principle” and “whole sweep” of a 1908 Supreme Court case would “suggest extending the principle here, arguably” and closing the loophole.

Five conservative justices, including three who were appointed by President Donald Trump, were in the majority letting the law take effect. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent.

In neither case the Supreme Court was hearing Monday is the right to an abortion directly at issue. But the motivation for lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the Justice Department is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.

Arguing for the United States, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices that Texas’ law was enacted in “open defiance” of Supreme Court precedent. “It enacted a law that clearly violates this court’s precedents,” she said.

Under the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, states are prevented from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The justices will hear a separate challenge to those decisions in a case over Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

Justice Elena Kagan told Judd E. Stone II, arguing for Texas, that until Texas passed its law, "no state dreamed" of trying to make an end-run around Supreme Court precedent in the same way.

If the Supreme Court doesn't do anything about that, she said, it would be inviting states to try to flout precedent: “Guns. Same-sex marriage. Religious rights. Whatever you don't like: go ahead,” she said. Kagan, who disagreed with her colleagues' decision to let the law take effect, said Texas' law has prevented women in Texas “from exercising a constitutional right.”

The Texas law has been in effect since September when the Supreme Court declined to intervene, except for a 48-hour period in early October when it was blocked by a lower court. The high court got involved again less than two weeks ago, moving at extraordinary speed. The court offered no explanation for its decision to hear the cases so quickly.

The Texas ban, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

Rather than have state officials enforce the law, Texas deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids and abets an abortion. If someone bringing suit is successful, they are entitled to at least $10,000. Women who obtain abortions can’t be sued under the law.

During arguments Monday, Roberts at one point asked whether the law could be challenged if Texas had made the entitlement much higher, $1 million. Texas' lawyer told him no.

The structure of the law threatens abortion providers with huge financial penalties if they violate it. Clinics throughout the state have stopped performing abortions once cardiac activity is found.

The result, both the providers and the Biden administration said, is that women who are financially able have traveled to other states and those without the means must either continue their pregnancies against their will or find other, potentially dangerous ways to end them.

The state and Jonathan Mitchell, an architect of the law, say in their briefs that the providers and the Justice Department lack the right to go into federal court and can't sue state judges and clerks who are not responsible for enforcing the abortion ban. They also contend that there is no effective way of blocking the law, in part because federal courts can't force state judges to abstain from hearing the lawsuits the law authorizes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court justices question tough Texas abortion law

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared to lean toward allowing a challenge brought by abortion providers to a Republican-backed law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas and lets private citizens enforce it. Over nearly three hours of oral arguments, the justices heard separate challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to the Texas law. Abortion rights in the United States are hanging in the balance as the nine justices tackled the dispute over the Texas law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy before hearing arguments on Dec. 1 https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-abortion-instant/u-s-supreme-court-takes-up-case-that-could-limit-abortion-rights-idUSKCN2CY1P9 over the legality of a Mississippi measure prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Abortion backers at Supreme Court are aiming for Roe v. Wade 'Part 2' in Texas, Stephen Miller warns

    The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two pivotal abortion cases regarding the landmark Texas law S.B. 8 on Monday. A lawyer and a former advisor to President Trump, working with America First Legal, argued that the cases center on the question of whether or not Texans have the democratic right to make their own laws and warned that the Department of Justice and abortion activists are aiming to bring about a monumental change in the law that would equate to Roe v. Wade "part 2."

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up Texas’ abortion law Monday. Here’s what’s in store.

    “All of the questions that the court is confronting on Monday are questions that are at least conceptually distinct from the abortion issue itself,” one expert said.

  • Airman sacks his quarterback brother with an emotional return

    Eustis High School quarterback Blayne Romano gets a Senior Night he'll never forget when his brother in the Air Force, Tanner Romano, surprises him.

  • Worsening Treasury Liquidity Poses ‘Spillover Risk,’ BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- By the standards of March 2020, last week’s whiplash in the U.S. Treasury market may not look like much, but it’s a mistake to ignore it, Bank of America strategists are warning.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe extreme yield-curve f

  • Abcarian: We can't count on the Supreme Court to save abortion rights. We'll have to do it ourselves

    A new strategy is needed to preserve reproductive rights. Two legal titans of abortion rights propose a 'long-term moon shot' as a way forward.

  • Sisters killed in North Highlands crash remembered, safety of intersection questioned

    Friends and family gathered Saturday to remember two sisters who died in a roadside crash in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County. A vigil was held at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard to honor the lives of Sheila Berry and Ethel Riley. On Friday, the women were working together at a pop-up retail stand in the parking lot adjacent to the intersection when a car jumped a curb and crashed into them.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas near-total abortion ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it - a novel design that has shielded it from being blocked by lower courts. Abortion rights in the United States are hanging in the balance as the nine justices take up the dispute over the Texas law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy before hearing arguments on Dec. 1 https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-abortion-instant/u-s-supreme-court-takes-up-case-that-could-limit-abortion-rights-idUSKCN2CY1P9 over the legality of a Mississippi measure prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Texas dispute reached the Supreme Court with unusual speed.

  • ‘Rust’ film set shooting ‘puzzling,’ not ‘surprising,’ says former Hollywood crew fixer: ‘Maybe it’s cynicism’

    Since the investigation into the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a shot fired from a gun actor Alec Baldwin was wielding resulted also left director Joel Souza wounded, on- set safety – or in this case, an alleged lack thereof – has remained a supreme topic of conversation in Hollywood.

  • Virus outbreak on Pacific's Tonga

    Tonga's main island will go into lockdown for a week after the South Pacific nation reported its first case of the coronavirus, the government said Monday.

  • How Facebook could track users in the metaverse

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why some users of Meta, formerly Facebook, might be tracked in the metaverse.

  • As Supreme Court hears Texas abortion cases, questions linger about vitality of Roe v. Wade

    Even though the cases may be decided on narrow grounds, observers will be listening for signals about where the court stands on broader questions.

  • COP26: The limits on Biden's power to help save the planet

    The US president will try to project leadership at the climate summit but he's restricted by needs at home.

  • USC's 'Greek experience' under fire even as fraternities gain in popularity post-pandemic

    The USC furor signals a pivotal moment for the American college fraternity system, as more Greek members and student coalitions mount protests against an often toxic culture.

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • Lindsey Graham urged police to use their guns during the Capitol riot, report says

    "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police on January 6, according to a Washington Post report.

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial

  • Op-Ed: Did the Supreme Court tip its hand on the blockbuster gun case it's hearing Wednesday?

    A rare occurrence on the Supreme Court's docket shows that some of the conservative justices may be searching for middle ground on gun control.

  • White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

  • Al Franken rules out Senate run against Gillibrand, who led push to remove him

    New York senator led moves to push Franken out as Minnesota senator over allegations of sexual misconduct Former senator Al Franken was forced to quit in December 2017 amid the first stirrings of the #MeToo movement. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Al Franken on Sunday ruled out mounting a primary challenge to Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York senator who four years ago led calls for his resignation as a senator from Minnesota over allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to Politico, Franken