As Supreme Court takes up Trump plan to end DACA, American dreams at stake for nearly 700,000 immigrants

AUSTIN, Texas – A lawyer, a teacher, a graduate student and an undergraduate gathered in a sixth-floor courtroom one recent afternoon to discuss their common dreams and nightmares.

The dreams are of futures in the United States filled with college degrees and successful careers, home ownership and happy families.

The nightmares are of losing their college loans, driver's licenses, jobs – and the only country they can truly call home.

"It feels, in a way, very surreal," said Anayeli Marcos, 25, who hopes to graduate from the University of Texas' flagship campus here in May with dual master's degrees in social work and Latin American studies. "Sometimes it's a bit overwhelming, feeling that your fate is in the hands of people who don't know you."

The Supreme Court will have the fate of these four "Dreamers" and about 660,000 others in its hands Tuesday when it considers the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program, which has provided a reprieve for some undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. A ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is expected next spring in the midst of the 2020 presidential election.

What's DACA? DACA, "Dreamers," TPS? Who are they, what do they have to do with Trump, the wall and the shutdown?

In Austin, where Texas state officials brought the original challenge to both DACA and an ill-fated effort by President Barack Obama to extend similar protections to 4 million undocumented parents, Pedro Villalobos' job as an assistant county attorney is at risk.

Pedro Villalobos, 28, a Travis County prosecuting attorney at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas, is among the DACA recipients awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court. More

The state argues in court papers that "Congress has never given the executive carte blanche to grant lawful presence to any alien it chooses not to remove, let alone benefits including work authorization, health care, unemployment, and a pathway to citizenship."

Seated in a county courtroom he uses regularly to prosecute crime, Villalobos, 28, said a defeat at the Supreme Court "would end my service to this community."

"I represent the state, but the state doesn't represent me," he said.

Karen Reyes, a pre-kindergarten special-education teacher, has timed her two-year DACA renewal to next year's Christmas holiday season so that if it isn't granted, the school system can replace her without interruption.

"We are living our lives two years at a time," Reyes, 31, said, despite the fact that "I have not even a parking ticket to my name."

Vanessa Rodriguez, the youngest of the group at 21, has put her plans beyond graduating from the University of Texas on hold because her work permit could disappear along with DACA.

"Part of being undocumented is knowing that you have to plan," she said. "Will I be able to fund myself through the next phase of my life?"

Surgeons and Rhodes scholars

The three cases on the high court's docket, consolidated from among many others, are significant for several reasons:

• They represent a major separation-of-powers wrestling match between the executive and legislative branches of government. Obama created the program without input from Congress. With Texas leading the way, the Trump administration argues that was illegal.

"As attorney general, my purview is law and the Constitution," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in USA TODAY last year. "No president has the power to change the law simply because he is upset that Congress failed to enact his favored legislation. Such behavior is not only petulant and childish, but more importantly, it trashes the separation of powers, the very foundation of constitutional government."