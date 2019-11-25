Supreme Court temporarily blocks access to Trump's tax, financial records while more legal papers filed

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a continuing legal block on a powerful House committee's access to years of President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records from his longtime accounting firm.

Acting as presidential impeachment proceedings seemed to inch forward, the court blocked the effect of a recent federal appeals court ruling in favor of the House panel and told attorneys for the Republican president and Democrat-controlled House to file legal arguments on whether the nation's highest court should review Trump's appeal.

The decision gave Trump's legal team hope after lower courts ruled against his arguments and left the Supreme Court as his last chance to shield his records from being examined.

The Supreme Court ordered the stay of the lower court's ruling to remain in place if the first of those additional legal arguments are submitted to the court by Dec. 5. If Trump's request for the high court's review is denied, the stay "shall terminate automatically," the court said Monday, opening the door to release of presidential financial records to the House committee. If the court agrees to hear Trump's case, the stay will remain in effect until the court issues a ruling.

The action came after Trump on Friday reiterated his legal arguments for a Supreme Court review of the battle over the congressional committee's subpoena for his tax returns and financial records.

Responding to a Thursday filing from lawyers for the House of Representatives, Trump's lawyers, led by William Consovoy, urged the high court to continue the legal stay that has so far blocked the panel's subpoena for the records.

"The court should grant the stay. This is a significant separation-of-powers-clash between the President and the Congress," Consovoy argued in an emergency response filing that said the views of dissenting judges in lower courts "made a compelling case why review is warranted and the decision" against Trump in those courts "is unlikely to survive further review" by the Supreme Court.

Consovoy had also contended that the House committee would "suffer no irreparable harm" if the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case on an expedited basis that would result in a decision by next June. In contrast, Trump and his companies "will obviously suffer irreparable harm if a stay is denied, the presidential legal team argued.

Trump is prepared to proceed "on any schedule that the court deems appropriate" if the court keeps the stay in place pending a full review, Consovoy wrote in the 12-page response.

The filing by Trump legal team's was submitted the day after the Democrat-controlled House finished public impeachment hearings.

The Supreme Court's order is the latest development in two legal battles over access to years of Trump's tax returns and financial records for both him and his businesses. One involves an investigation by the House panel. .

The other case stems from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena for similar Trump records as the New York City prosecutor investigates hush-money payments to two women who said they had sexual affairs with Trump before his 2016 White House win. Trump has denied their allegations..

Taken together, the two cases involve broad constitutional questions. One focuses on the breadth of Congress' investigative and legislative powers; the other involves the untested issue of whether presidents, while they are in office, are subject to criminal investigations by local prosecutors.

The lawsuit underlying the Trump legal team's Friday filing stems from a subpoena for the records the House committee issued to the Mazars USA accounting firm.

The panel said it needs the records for an investigation to determine “whether senior government officials, including the president, are acting in the country’s best interest and not in their own financial interest ... , whether federal agencies are operating free from financial conflicts and with accurate information, and whether any legislative reforms are needed to ensure that these fundamental principles are respected."