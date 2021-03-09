The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
trump supreme court challenge failed
Donald Trump has failed to overturn his election defeat. Getty

The US Supreme Court has thrown out the last of three court cases brought by former President Donald Trump in a last-ditch attempt to overturn last year's presidential election result.

Trump's legal challenge, which contested the legitimacy of thousands of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, was rejected by Supreme Court judges on Monday, who did not provide comment on the ruling, Reuters reported.

The case rejected this week was the last of three brought as appeals to the most senior US court by Trump's campaign, Reuters reported.

The former president and his allies brought a total of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the election in lower courts, all of which ultimately failed.

President Joe Biden won the election but Trump continues baselessly to insist that the election result was not legitimate due to widespread voter fraud. Biden took office on January 20.

The former president claimed that mail-in ballots - which were widely used due to the COVID-19 pandemic - had allowed for much greater fraud in the election than in previous years.

His legal challenges included different approaches, including claims that states should stop counting ballots on a certain date and saying that other states should stop counting, despite the executive having no legal power over the vote-counting process.

The court rejected the other two cases relating to the 2020 election in February, AP News reported.

One of those cases related to voting in Wisoncin and the second related to alleged inconsistencies with mail-in ballot voting in Pennsylvania - a key swing state won by President Biden, AP News reported.

The case had already been rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Trump has nonetheless continued to push the baseless allegations even after leaving office, apparently in the belief that it could bolster his chances of running again for office in 2024.

"Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, falsely suggesting he beat Biden last year.

He also launched a tirade specifically aimed at the Supreme Court, saying "they didn't have the guts or the courage to make the right decision."

Read the original article on Business Insider

