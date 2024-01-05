Supreme Court will take up Trump’s eligibility to run for president

Stepping into a political minefield, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether states have the power to knock Donald Trump off the ballot in the looming presidential contest over his role in stoking the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and trying to upend the 2020 election results.

In a brief order Friday, the high court indicated it will review a Colorado Supreme Court decision that concluded Trump is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment that strips insurrectionists of the ability to hold U.S. government posts.

The justices set an accelerated timetable to hear the extraordinary election dispute, setting oral arguments for Feb. 8.

The high court battle is the most explosive election-related fight the justices have waded into since the court’s 5-4 decision effectively handing George W. Bush the White House during the razor-close 2000 presidential race.

Under the terms of the Colorado court’s decision, Trump’s name is expected to remain on the ballot for the state’s March 5 Republican primary, although it’s unclear what will happen if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against him prior to that date.

Trump and the Colorado Republican Party filed separate petitions in recent days asking the high court to overturn the Colorado decision.

While numerous cases have been filed around the country challenging Trump’s eligibility to run for president again, his opponents have so far succeeded in only Colorado and Maine, where the secretary of state ruled that Trump was barred from the ballot.

Trump appealed that ruling in Maine state court on Tuesday, seeking to be restored to the ballot there.

The Colorado decision followed a judgment from a Denver-based judge that Trump did, in fact, “engage in” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by inciting the violence that followed his speech to a crowd of supporters that day.

But that district court judge, Sarah Wallace, ultimately ruled that Trump could remain on the ballot because she said it was not clear that the drafters or ratifiers of the 14th Amendment intended to cover the presidency in the insurrection clause. The amendment was adopted after the Civil War and aimed at keeping Confederate leaders from taking the reins of the post-war government.

Wallace’s ruling came after a weeklong bench trial that featured evidence about Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6, drawn largely from the work of the House Jan. 6 select committee. The trial featured testimony from two police officers injured in the violence that day and from lawmakers who fled during the chaos.

Trump’s attorneys presented evidence that he had greenlit security for the Capitol and, at times, urged the mob to be “peaceful.”

Like Wallace, the Colorado Supreme Court found Trump had indeed stoked the insurrection but ruled that the 14th Amendment was meant to cover the office of the presidency, deeming Trump ineligible from appearing on the ballot.

The court’s seven justices, all Democratic appointees, split 4-3 on the matter, with dissenters fretting that Trump wasn’t afforded enough of an opportunity to present evidence on the matter or that the state election law procedures followed don’t apply to claims that a candidate in ineligible by virtue of supporting an insurrection.

