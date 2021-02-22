Supreme Court turns down defamation suit against Trump filed by Stormy Daniels

John Fritze, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from the adult movie actress Stormy Daniels who sued former President Donald Trump for defamation.

The decision leaves in place a lower court ruling against Daniels.

Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – had sued Trump when the now-former president retweeted a post suggesting Clifford had lied about being threatened by a stranger. Trump's retweet suggested the man was actually Clifford's husband.

A federal trial court had dismissed the suit. An appeals court upheld that ruling last year, asserting that the tweet did not meet the standard for defamation.

More: Judge dismisses porn star Daniels' hush money lawsuit against President Trump

By denying review, the Supreme Court allowed the lower court's decision to stand without comment.

Hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels are central to two of the lawsuits seeking tax and financial documents from President Trump&#39;s accounting firm.
In a separate suit, Daniels had sued to break free of a confidentiality agreement she reached with Trump's attorney before the 2016 presidential election. She said Trump's lawyer at the time had paid her hush money to remain silent about an alleged 2006 sexual tryst with Trump. Trump has denied the affair.

That separate lawsuit was resolved when it was dismissed.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court turns away Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump

