Carmaker Peugeot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, is glad the tennis star has told his story about his expulsion from Australia and expects its logo to be on his shirt when he competes in Dubai this month, a source close to the Peugeot brand told Reuters. Djokovic, world number one men's tennis player, was deported from Australia in January after a standoff over the country's COVID-19 regulations and his unvaccinated status. Djokovic's attempt to compete in the Australian Open without getting vaccinated provoked anger in some quarters - though his supporters rallied to his side - and focused attention on how his sponsors would respond.