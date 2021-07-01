  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conservative high court upholds state voting restrictions

MARK SHERMAN
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flexing its new strength, the Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday cut back on a landmark voting rights law in a decision likely to help Republican states fight challenges to voting restrictions they’ve put in place following last year’s elections.

The court's 6-3 ruling upheld voting limits in Arizona that a lower court had found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act. It was the high court's second major decision in eight years that civil rights groups and liberal dissenting justices say weakened the Civil Rights-era law that was intended to eradicate discrimination in voting.

The decision fueled new calls from Democrats to pass federal legislation, blocked by Senate Republicans, that would counter the new state laws. Some lawmakers and liberal groups also favor Supreme Court changes that include expanding the nine-justice bench.

“The court’s decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress’ ability to repair the damage done today: it puts the burden back on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act to its intended strength,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. 

Republicans argue that the state restrictions are simply efforts to fight potential voting fraud and ensure election integrity.

Biden's Justice Department had actually taken the position that the Arizona measures did not violate the Voting Rights Act, but favored a narrower ruling than the one handed down Thursday.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation last year to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg entrenched the right’s dominance on a court that now has three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

In an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, the court reversed an appellate ruling in deciding that Arizona’s regulations on who can return early ballots for another person and on refusing to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and Native American voters in violation of a part of the Voting Rights Act known as Section 2.

Alito wrote for the conservative majority that the state's interest in the integrity of elections justified the measures and that voters faced “modest burdens” at most. 

The court rejected the idea that showing a state law disproportionately affects minority voters is enough to prove a violation of law.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court was weakening the federal voting rights law for the second time in eight years.

"What is tragic here is that the Court has (yet again) rewritten — in order to weaken — a statute that stands as a monument to America’s greatness, and protects against its basest impulses. What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about ‘the end of discrimination in voting.’ I respectfully dissent,” Kagan wrote, joined by the other two liberal justices.

Native Americans who have to travel long distances to put their ballots in the mail were most likely to be affected by Arizona's ballot collection law. Votes cast by Black and Hispanic voters were most likely to be tossed out because they were cast in a wrong precinct, the appeals court found.

Election law expert Rick Hasen wrote on his blog that the decision “severely weakened” Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. He noted that this decision along with others over the past 15 years have “taken away all the major available tools for going after voting restrictions.”

“This is not a death blow for Section 2 claims, but it will make it much, much harder for such challenges to succeed,” Hasen, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, Law School, wrote.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia was among Democrats who said the high court’s decision “raises the sense of urgency for Congress to pass comprehensive voting rights legislation.” Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts called for passage of his legislation expanding the court to 13 justices “to restore balance to our top court.”

With Republicans united in opposition to those measures, Democrats first would have to change Senate filibuster rules that require 60 votes for most legislation. 

The challenged Arizona provisions remained in effect in 2020 because the case was still making its way through the courts.

Biden narrowly won Arizona last year, and since 2018, the state has elected two Democratic senators. Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa, has been in the midst of a Republican-led audit challenging last year's vote.

Thursday's Supreme Court ruling came eight years after the high court took away what had been the Justice Department’s most effective tool for combating discriminatory voting laws — a different provision of the federal law that required the government or a court to clear voting changes before they could take effect in Arizona and other states, mainly in the South, with a history of discrimination.

Many of the state measures that have been enacted since then would never have been allowed to take effect if the advance clearance provision of the Voting Rights Act had remained in force. 

Left in place was Section 2, with its prohibition on rules that make it harder for minorities to exercise their right to vote. At the heart of the Arizona case was the standard for proving a violation of the law.

Alito cautioned that the court did not on Thursday “announce a test to govern all ... claims involving rules, like those at issue here, that specify the time, place, or manner for casting ballots.”

Many Republicans continue to question the 2020 election’s outcome, despite the absence of evidence. Republican elected officials in a number of states have responded by enacting restrictions on early voting and mailed-in ballots, as well as tougher voter identification laws.

Kagan pointed to some of the new laws in her dissenting opinion.

"Those laws shorten the time polls are open, both on Election Day and before. They impose new prerequisites to voting by mail, and shorten the windows to apply for and return mail ballots. They make it harder to register to vote, and easier to purge voters from the rolls. Two laws even ban handing out food or water to voters standing in line,” she wrote.

Lawsuits challenging laws enacted in Florida and Georgia, including a Justice Department suit in Georgia last week, allege violations of the voting rights law.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Thursday's ruling “a resounding victory for election integrity and the rule of law. Democrats were attempting to make Arizona ballots less secure for political gain, and the Court saw right through their partisan lies. In Arizona and across the nation, states know best how to manage their own elections.”

Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias vowed the legal fight against the new laws would continue. “If anyone thinks that this decision will stop us from fighting for voting rights, they are wrong. We will fight harder with every tool available to protect voters from suppressive laws," Elias wrote on Twitter.

___

Associated Press writer Christina A. Cassidy contributed to this report from Atlanta.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

    The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers after last year's elections.

  • Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

    Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

  • Biden calls on Congress to 'repair the damage' after Supreme Court's voting rights decision

    Biden calls on Congress to 'repair the damage' after Supreme Court's voting rights decision

  • Meghan McCain to Exit ‘The View’

    Meghan McCain is departing “The View,” after nearly four years on the ABC daytime show. Her last day will be at the end of the show’s 24th season in July. As the panel’s resident conservative talking head, McCain regularly sparred with her co-hosts, resulting in many viral — and highly-rated — on-air moments. “The View” […]

  • Supreme Court upholds Arizona restrictions in major voting rights, racial discrimination case

    The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in a major voting rights case involving whether Arizona restrictions are racially discriminatory. The high court ruled Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy and HB 2023 do not violate the Voting Rights Act and were not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose. The judgment of the Court of Appeals is now reversed, and the cases are remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.

  • High court: California can't collect charity top donor names

    The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered California to stop collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities, calling the state's requirement a “dragnet for sensitive donor information." The justices voted 6-3 along ideological lines to side with two nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch. The groups argued that California's policy of collecting the information violates the First Amendment.

  • Trump Org CFO surrenders to NY prosecutor

    The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.CFO Allen Weisselberg was seen entering the the building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office.Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to face criminal charges in a probe by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance.People familiar with the case told Reuters Thursday's charges focus on allegations Weisselberg and other executives received corporate perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, without reporting them on their tax returns.Trump himself is not expected to be charged, though prosecutors have said their probe into his company is continuingIn a statement, the Trump Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a pawn to go after the former president.Charges could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation, which he has resisted.Weisselberg's cooperation could be crucial to any future case against his longtime boss.

  • Supreme Court strikes down California law requiring disclosure of political donors

    The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that required nonprofits to hand over a list of their biggest donors.Why it matters: Some campaign-finance advocates have feared the court will begin chipping away at disclosure rules more broadly, making it harder and harder to figure out who’s funding major political causes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court said C

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • DeSantis vetoes Florida Legislature’s overhaul of auto insurance

    Floridians won’t have to get new automobile insurance policies after all.

  • Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg to plead not guilty to charges

    Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to plead not guilty to charges. Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman shares the details.

  • Arizona voting rights ruling a 'tragic' erosion of law, Kagan says in dissent

    Supreme Court upholds state restrictions on who can collect and deliver a completed ballot.

  • HBO Updates the Status of the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel, 'The Tales of Dunk and Egg'

    The next Westeros-set spin-off could have a direct connection to Jon Snow.

  • Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site

    Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column, officials said. The stoppage that began shortly after 2 a.m. threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down. The rescue operations were called off on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

  • San Jose becomes 1st city to require gun owners to help cover cost of gun violence

    San Jose will require gun owners to compensate taxpayers for gun-related emergency responses, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.Why it matters: It's the first U.S. city to take such a step. The move, approved unanimously by the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, comes after last month's mass shooting at a transit station in the city. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The ordinance requires every firearm owner to

  • Trump Organization's long-serving CFO, Allen Weisselberg, surrenders to authorities to face charges

    Former President Donald Trump's long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to authorities in New York to face criminal charges, court officials told ABC News Thursday morning. Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office with his lawyer hours after a grand jury indicted him and the Trump Organization on charges that are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. A special grand jury in Manhattan voted Wednesday to indict Trump's firm and its chief financial officer.

  • Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

    Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. The June 30, 2020, introduction of the law accelerated a rolling back of freedoms promised to Hong Kong when China took over in 1997. Already, authorities have banned an annual June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, and a yearly July 1 pro-democracy protest, citing pandemic social distancing restrictions.

  • Hong Kong bans handover protest as official defends law

    Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing to crush pro-democracy rallies and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. The security law was implemented one year ago as authorities cracked down on dissent after Hong Kong was rocked by massive anti-government protests in 2019. Critics say Beijing has reneged on a promise to keep the special privileges for Hong Kong for 50 years — the autonomy of its courts and legal system, civil liberties that include a free press, freedom of speech and the leeway to take to the streets to protest.

  • Amsterdam mayor apologizes for city fathers' role in slavery

    The mayor of Amsterdam apologized Thursday for the extensive involvement of the Dutch capital's former governors in the global slave trade, saying the moment had come for the city to confront its grim history. Debate about the role of Amsterdam’s city fathers in the slave trade has been going on for years, but it has gained more attention amid the global reckoning with racial injustice that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Kevin McCarthy said to have threatened fellow House Republicans over joining Jan. 6 select committee

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘We will be judged by future generations as to how we value our democracy.’