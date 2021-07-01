Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to enact voting restrictions, endorsing Republican-backed measures in Arizona that a lower court had decided disproportionately burdened Black, Latino and Native American voters and handing a defeat to Democrats who had challenged the policies. The 6-3 ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, held that the restrictions on early ballot collection by third parties and where ballots may be cast did not violate the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. President Joe Biden and other Democrats swiftly condemned the Arizona decision and a second one also issued by the justices on Thursday - the last day of rulings for the court's current nine-month term - in a case from California that could endanger some political donor disclosure laws.