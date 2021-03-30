Supreme Court upholds child pornography conviction of former Hancock high school teacher

Mar. 30—The state Supreme Court has upheld the 20-year prison sentence of a former Hancock County High School teacher and coach who was convicted on multiple child pornography counts in 2019.

Daniel Scott Neal, 50, of Owensboro, was a teacher, and track and cross country coach at Hancock County High School when he was charged with 39 counts of possession of child pornography in 2012 after an investigation initiated by the state Attorney General's Office.

Investigators found more than 400 suspected images and videos of suspected child pornography on Neal's computers and on an external hard drive. There were also encrypted files investigators were unable to unlock, along with articles related to pedophilia and about how to encrypt files. Neal maintained he was innocent throughout the proceedings.

Neal was found guilty of 12 counts of possession of child pornography in 2019 after prosecutors dismissed 27 counts before trial. Neal was sentenced to 20 years, the maximum number a person can be sentenced to by stacking multiple class D felonies.

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Neal argued prosecutors prejudiced the jury against him by showing inadmissible segments of the pornographic videos to the jury. Neal said he had previously stipulated the videos were pornographic and showing the jury the videos only served to inflame them against him.

The justices, in an opinion released Friday, said Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen had reviewed the images with the attorneys prior to them being submitted to the jury and ruled their value as evidence overruled any potential prejudice against Neal by the jury. The justices agreed with Castlen's ruling that the videos were the best evidence prosecutors had to present their case against Neal.

The justices also dismissed Neal's arguments that the indictment against him should have been dismissed and that the cybercrimes investigator for the Attorney General's Office should have been prohibited from testifying at trial. The investigator, Tom Bell, filed a report in 2018 saying he could find no evidence Neal had "interacted" with the files found on his computers. Before Neal could file a motion to dismiss the indictment against him, Bell filed a second report, saying he had re-examined the files with different software and had found they had been interacted with.

A judge can dismiss an indictment, but only under certain conditions, such as evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, an insufficient indictment or problems with the grand jury proceeding. None of those conditions were present with Neal's indictment, the justice wrote in their opinion.

The justices also wrote that Bell was properly allowed to testify at trial, despite Neal's argument that Bell had changed his opinion and was unreliable. Castlen ruled Bell's determination that Neal had interacted with the files was the result of further investigation, which is not uncommon in court cases.

Neal also contended several pieces of evidence had been improperly admitted, including evidence that Neal belonged to groups known to be involved in child pornography, internet searches Neal had conducted on how to secure a hard drive against forensic examination and a digital magazine about pedophilia found on one of Neal's computers.

The justice agreed with Castlen's ruling that the evidence was proof that Neal "attempted to conceal his child pornography" and "encrypt files in order to evade detection by law enforcement." All of the evidence was found on devices that belonged specifically to Neal.

The justice also ruled Neal had not improperly been denied a directed verdict of "not guilty," and that the jury should have been allowed to consider a verdict of "innocent possession" of child pornography.

Testimony involving Neal's then-wife was also handled properly, the justices found.

Finally, while the justices ruled Castlen erred by not allowing some of Neal's witnesses to testify to Neal's character but said the error would not have swayed the jury to the point where Neal was denied a fair trial.

Neal is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center, awaiting classification by the Department of Corrections. The earliest Neal could be paroled is September 2023.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

