Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder of 2 1/2-year-old

Nov. 16—CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected an appeal of Manchester resident Mark Heath, who is serving a 45-year sentence for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend's son.

In a seven-page order, justices wrote that a formal opinion was not necessary in the case, and Heath's conviction stands for the murder of Jacob Pelletier, was was 2 1/2.

The justices wrote that the verdict would not be different even if Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi erred in two evidentiary issues.

Heath's lawyers had said that the jury should not have heard about his prior animal cruelty conviction, and that defense lawyers should have been able to confront the victim's mother about her involvement in his marijuana trafficking enterprise.