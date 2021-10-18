Supreme Court upholds qualified immunity for police officers

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued two rulings for separate cases in Oklahoma and California upholding a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force.

Why it matters: Revising or eliminating qualified immunity has been a focus of police reform efforts, and would force officers accused of excessive force to personally face civil penalties.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Of note: "The doctrine of qualified immunity shields officers from civil liability so long as their conduct 'does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,'" the justices wrote in the Oklahoma ruling.

State of play: In both cases, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the accused police officers and defended their right to qualified immunity.

  • In one ruling, the court overturned a lower court's decision to allow a trial to proceed against officers Josh Girdner and Brandon Vick over the 2016 fatal shooting of a man brandishing a hammer in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, per Reuters.

  • In the other, the court overturned lower court's denial of a request for qualified immunity for police officer Daniel Rivas-Villegas, accused in a lawsuit of using excessive force when handcuffing a suspect in Union City, California in 2016, Reuters reported.

  • Both rulings were decided without oral arguments and with no public dissent among the justices, according to Reuters.

The bottom line: "These are not the actions of a Court that is likely to end or seriously reform qualified immunity. Reform is going to have to come from elsewhere," Chris Kemmitt, Deputy Director of Litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, tweeted.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Canada not planning to launch digital currency, at least for now

    The Bank of Canada on Monday reiterated it has no plans to introduce a digital currency for the time being, but said that might change if people began using physical cash less. The Canadian central bank says it is well into the development process on a cash-like digital currency that it could release to the public, should the need arise. "We haven't made a decision to issue one yet because we basically don't see a compelling need under current circumstances," Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane told a virtual panel organized by a Washington think-tank.

  • Supreme Court rules for police in two lawsuits claiming excessive force

    The rulings are a further sign the court is unwilling to second-guess police officers responding to emergency calls.

  • Cars Most Likely to Be Stolen in 2020 Were Ford, Chevy Pickups

    National Insurance Crime Bureau stats show full-size pickups and older Honda Civic and Accord cars were the most popular targets for car thieves last year.

  • Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

    It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does, and credit John for the supreme musicianship to bend to his guests' strengths in music's every genre. John then has a twang with Brandi Carlile on “Simple Things” — repeating a line about the finish line — and a foot-stomping, ‘70s rock groove with Eddie Vedder on “E-Ticket.”

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan tells police leaders they’ll have his support as he pushes additional spending

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan continued to push for his “re-fund the police” proposal on Monday, telling a friendly crowd of police officers: “I will continue to have your back.” As the Republican governor prepares his final budget and last set of legislative proposals, he’s pledged to increase police funding by $150 million — a combination of more generous grants to local police departments, ...

  • Petito case reignited push in Ohio for Aisha's Law

    In the wake of the Gabby Petito case, there’s a renewed push for a law in our state that News 5 investigators have been following from the start— Aisha's Law.

  • How are 11 recent Saints departures playing with their new teams?

    The New Orleans Saints lost big names this offseason like Emmanuel Sanders, Jackrabbit Jenkins, and Trey Hendrickson. How are they doing?

  • Jodie Comer and Adam Driver's new movie flops at the box office

    Jodie Comer and Adam Driver's new movie The Last Duel flops at the international box office as it faced competition from Halloween Kills and Venom 2.

  • WATCH: NFL honors Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs historic run on social media, see all 7 picks

    Watching the national reaction to Trevon Diggs' hot streak is almost as fulfilling as watching him pick off passes. Almost. Here's a look at the NFL's honoring of him, and all of his 2021 glory. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Sweden's Volvo Cars launches IPO, seeks Stockholm listing

    The Chinese-controlled Swedish car maker Volvo Cars will make a return as a listed company after a hiatus of more than two decades following an initial public offering and share listing in Sweden later this month. The Goteborg, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said in a statement Monday that the company, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., would offer shares at 53 Swedish kronor to 68 kronor each in a move that is expected to raise $2.9 billion, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion. The Chinese company bought Volvo Cars in 2010 from Ford Motor Co., which had acquired the Swedish company in 1999.

  • Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

    Deadly Police-Involved Shooting

  • Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

    The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.

  • College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census

    College communities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are exploring their options for contesting the population counts, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there. When the pandemic struck the U.S. around spring break of 2020, it set off an exodus in college towns as classrooms went virtual almost overnight. The sudden departure of tens of thousands of students made it difficult to count them in the census, which began at almost the same time.

  • Biden’s budget could transform life for working women. Don’t let Manchin gut it

    The bill proposes extending the child tax credit, funding universal pre-K and childcare, and finally giving American parents mandated paid family leave ‘Surveying this robust investment in families, Manchin has decided it’s too much, reportedly telling Democrats that he won’t vote for a bill that includes all of the programs. He wants them to pick just one.’ Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Joe Manchin is worried that American families will get spoiled if their government looks out for them too m

  • What’s actually in Biden’s Build Back Better bill? And how would it affect you?

    Most Americans know the price tag but don’t know what’s actually in the bill. Here’s a crash course Joe Biden spoke about his Build Back Better agenda in Howell, Michigan. Photograph: Dominick Sokotoff/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock In much of the press coverage of the fight over Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, politicians, pundits and media talking heads often focus on its $3.5tn price tag. But all the attention to the top-line figure ignores the huge implications of what is actually in t

  • Chicago officers refuse to disclose vaccine status

    The city’s police union has defied Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate requiring all city workers to report their vaccination status or face disciplinary action or risk losing their jobs.

  • These Republicans torpedoed vaccine edicts — then slipped in the polls

    New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.

  • Cuba Gooding Jr. faces February trial in NYC groping case

    Cuba Gooding Jr. will go on trial in February in his New York City groping case, a judge said Monday, with prosecutors planning to portray the actor as a serial offender and the defense contending the case is an example of #MeToo run amok. Judge Curtis Farber set a Feb. 1 trial date in the case, which involves allegations the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star violated three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. Farber had expressed a desire to start the trial sooner, possibly in December, but Gooding lawyer Peter Toumbekis said he’ll be tied up with trials in the Bronx then.

  • Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

    Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic.

  • Florida's secret delta toll

    Roughly 4,500 Tampa Bay residents — an average of about 36 per day — died from COVID-19 over the four months the Florida Department of Health did not share daily pandemic information with citizens.Driving the news: The data is now available and gives a clearer picture of the heartbreaking toll of the latest record-breaking spikes from the delta variant — which is only now subsiding — between June and October.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Wh