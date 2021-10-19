Supreme Court upholds ruling against middle school student

Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.
·3 min read

Oct. 18—SANTA FE — The state Supreme Court today, based on a case involving a Clovis middle school student who brought a BB gun to school, clarified what constitutes the "use" of a deadly weapon in committing an assault.

In a unanimous opinion, the court concluded a "defendant uses a deadly weapon to commit assault where a defendant makes facilitative use of the deadly weapon," and rejected arguments by the juvenile's attorney that the charge should require "weapons-related conduct" or an "affirmative action with the deadly weapon."

The student in the 2018 incident verbally threatened the principal but never brandished the gun or pointed it at him, but the court felt details of the incident rose to the level the charge requires.

"Facilitative use of a deadly weapon may be found if (1) a deadly weapon is present at some point during the encounter, (2) the victim knows or, based on the defendant's words or actions, has reason to know that the defendant has a deadly weapon, and (3) the presence of the weapon is intentionally used by the defendant to facilitate the commission of the assault," Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil wrote in the Court's opinion.

According to the ruling:

— Marshall Middle School officials were alerted to a 12-year-old boy who had brought a gun onto the school campus. Principal Todd Morris located the student in a hallway, escorted him into his office and asked what was causing a bulge in the student's waistband. The student refused to show the object, but produced a CO2 cartridge when asked to empty his pockets. Morris recognized the cartridge as a possible BB gun accessory.

— While waiting for police to arrive, the student asked the principal several questions: "What would happen if somebody shot up the school?"; "Are you afraid to die?"; and "How would you feel if a 12-year-old shot you?"

— A Curry County jury adjudicated the student for delinquent acts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a school employee and unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon on school premises. The student appealed, an a divided Court of Appeals affirmed the adjudication.

Under the law, battery involves physical contact, such as punching someone or hitting a person with an object. There is no actual physical contact with an assault, such as the student's verbal threats of possible violence.

"In this case, a reasonable jury could have determined child used the BB gun when his verbal threats together with the presence of the BB gun created the victim's fear of receiving an immediate battery," the court wrote.

In adopting the principle of "facilitative use," the Supreme Court modified the legal standard for "use" of a deadly weapon that was applied by the Court of Appeals in its majority opinion. The justices wrote that "an analysis focused on facilitative use will help distinguish between mere possession of a deadly weapon and situations where the deadly weapon was, in fact 'appl[ied] to advantage' in furtherance of an assault."

The Court also directed the Criminal Uniform Jury Instructions Committee to develop recommendations for revising jury instructions consistent with the opinion's definition of "use" of a deadly weapon in committing a crime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney who represented George Floyd’s family now wants justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

    Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor. Now, he’s demanding justice for Jamal Sutherland, who died in a Charleston County jail.

  • Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man

    The Washington state attorney general on Tuesday filed two misdemeanor criminal charges against a county sheriff stemming from his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January. Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, had threatened to kill him. The charges were filed in Pierce County District Court by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

  • WNBA looks ahead to 2022 season with potential changes

    Candace Parker made the biggest move last offseason choosing to return home to Chicago. The decision paid off as the WNBA star led the Sky to the franchise's first championship. Chicago will have choices to make if it wants to become the first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02.

  • Sex assault victims blast NYPD’s troubled Special Victims Division

    Three women who say they were victims of sexual assaults testified Monday they were victimized a second time by inept detectives in the NYPD’s Special Victims Division. One said cops might have caught her rapist had they taken the basic step of retrieving critical video evidence from a bar. Another said she was tricked into signing a form closing out her case — without an arrest. And a third ...

  • How Climate Change Could Help Modernize Rural America

    Josh Berendes/UnsplashBy Hillary A. Brown and Daniel R. Brooks, The ConversationSouthern Italy’s rural Calabria region announced an innovative project in 2021 to breathe new life into its small towns. It plans to offer young professionals thousands of dollars if they move in and commit to launching a business, preferably a business the community needs.Northwest Arkansas has a similar program to draw new residents to rural towns like Springdale by offering $10,000 and a mountain bike. Lincoln, Ka

  • Two Veteran Democratic Congressmen Expected to Announce Retirement

    Representative David Price of North Carolina and Pennsylvania Representative Mike Doyle are expected to announce their retirements in the coming days.

  • Deer Adds to Picturesque Scene of Fall Snow in Utah Garden

    Northern Utah experienced wintry weather on Monday, October 18, with snow as low as 5,000 feet, the National Weather Service reported.Video by Jessica Koehler from Park City shows a deer standing near her home in the light snowfall.“Significant snow will impact travel over southwest Wyoming and the mountains of northern Utah,” the weather service said, before tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Dr. Jessica Koehler via Storyful

  • Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback

    For more than 55 years, Medicare has followed a simple policy: covered benefits are the same, no matter if you’re rich, poor, or in-between. The so-called “means test” is drawing internal opposition from many Democratic lawmakers, as well as advocacy groups for older people, like AARP. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Florida's secret delta toll

    Roughly 4,500 Tampa Bay residents — an average of about 36 per day — died from COVID-19 over the four months the Florida Department of Health did not share daily pandemic information with citizens.Driving the news: The data is now available and gives a clearer picture of the heartbreaking toll of the latest record-breaking spikes from the delta variant — which is only now subsiding — between June and October.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Wh

  • Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot

    An Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska, according to court documents filed in federal court. The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage.

  • Netflix's Korean series 'My Name' is surging in popularity following the success of 'Squid Game'

    "Squid Game" and "My Name," two Korean-language series, are both among Netflix's most popular titles right now.

  • Congress Won’t Pass Biden’s Spending Plans by October Deadline, Manchin Says

    Democrats have struggled for weeks to come to an agreement over the size of President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar social spending bill.

  • Yellen to extend extraordinary debt management measures through Dec 3

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Monday that she will extend extraordinary cash management measures to stay under the federal debt limit through Dec. 3 after a small increase in the borrowing cap was enacted last week. Yellen said the extended "debt issuance suspension period" would mean that Treasury would continue its suspensions of investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.

  • Colombia found responsible for 2000 kidnap and torture of journalist

    Inter-American court of human rights rules Colombia was ‘internationally responsible’ for violation of Jineth Bedoya’s rights Jineth Bedoya speaks at a press conference in Havana in November 2014. Photograph: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images The Colombian state has been found responsible for the kidnap, torture and rape of a prominent journalist who was abducted while reporting on her country’s civil war, in a landmark ruling from the inter-American court of human rights. Jineth Bedoya, who has

  • Hochul points to new pandemic high in MTA ridership as sign of New York's recovery

    New York City’s recovery from COVID-19 continues, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported a post-pandemic high water mark on Thursday.

  • ‘Homeland’ Palestinian Actor Mohammad Bakri Cancels El Gouna Festival Visit Over Deportation of Compatriot Said Zagha

    Iconic Palestinian actor-director Mohammad Bakri has canceled his visit to Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival over the issue of U.K.-based Palestinian filmmaker Said Zagha being deported from the country without being allowed to enter. Bakri, whose acting credits include “Homeland,” “The Stranger” “Wajib” and “The Bureau,” was due to be honored with a career achievement […]

  • Migrant traffickers step up Channel crossings to beat Priti Patel’s new laws

    Channel people smugglers have mounted an autumn blitz to beat the introduction of Priti Patel's tough new laws and the winter weather, with a record 2,500 migrants having already made the crossing this month.

  • Xi Dials Back China’s Economic Overhaul as Masses Feel Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping took a big gamble shaking up key industries ahead of a political gathering that could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he’s starting to hit the brakes. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Student loan refinance rates stay near all-time lows and offer path to savings

    It may be time to trade in your student loan for a cheaper model.

  • Rich countries failing miserably on their moral obligation to act with urgency to stop climate change

    The United States ought to be ashamed of letting a minority block legislation to redress its malfeasance over the centuries