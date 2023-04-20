Supreme Court of Virginia agrees to hear lawsuits challenging prison credits reversal

The Supreme Court of Virginia agreed this week to hear two cases challenging the Virginia Department of Corrections over a reversal on earned prison sentence credits.

The cases were filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia on behalf of Antoine Anderson and Steven Prease, two incarcerated men who expected to be released early but were not a because of the policy change.

Vishal Agraharkar, a senior attorney for the ACLU, said Wednesday the organization will keep fighting to ensure they “receive the credits they rightfully earned.”

“Mr. Anderson and Mr. Prease are just two of the hundreds of Virginians whose early release VADOC rescinded mere weeks before they expected to go home last summer,” he wrote to The Virginian-Pilot. “We’re glad the Supreme Court of Virginia recognizes the importance of their cases.”

A VDOC spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday, explaining the department does not comment on active litigation.

Earned sentence credit programs allow those in prison to have their sentences reduced if they demonstrate good behavior by staying out of trouble and participating in programs — such as vocational training or parenting classes — intended to help them become better citizens.

A law in 2020 expanded the state’s earned sentence credit program and allowed someone imprisoned for both nonviolent and violent offenses to have time shaved off for good conduct on nonviolent convictions. But the General Assembly passed a budget amendment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin in July that blocked those with any violent offenses from participating.

Youngkin previously stated that the 2020 law was too far-reaching and said his amendment was intended to correct “an error” that allowed those with a violent offense to benefit.

Hundreds of inmates who had already been slated to get out early were impacted by the change.

The ACLU’s lawsuits alleged this was unlawful because the amendment did not contain language specifying that it should be applied retroactively.

The state Supreme Court agreed this week to hear both cases. Anderson’s case was appealed from the Albemarle County Circuit Court. The Supreme Court issued an order this week granting the appeal. The Prease case was filed directly with the Supreme Court, and the court issued an order scheduling the case for oral argument in June.

Prease is a military veteran who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, according to the ACLU’s lawsuit. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Anderson was convicted of abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted escape.

Another lawsuit involving the ACLU is also moving forward.

Last week, a federal judge in the Western District of Virginia certified the organization’s solitary confinement related lawsuit against VDOC as a class action suit. This allows hundreds of people who’ve been held in solitary since 2012 to join.

The lawsuit alleges the department violated some prisoners’ constitutional rights throughout the last decade by holding them in prolonged solitary confinement.

The case is scheduled for trial in March 2024.

