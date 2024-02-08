Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can be removed from state ballots
The Supreme Court hears arguments about whether a section of the 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from office.
As he prepares to deliver his judgment on the amount of damages former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants must pay for years of committing financial fraud in New York, Judge Arthur Engoron defends his request to lawyers in the case for information about plea deal negotiations for Trump witness Allen Weisselberg on charges he committed perjury during the trial.
The nation’s high court heard arguments Thursday in a landmark case that may decide whether the former president is ineligible to run for a second term in office because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
Oregon becomes the latest state to address whether the former president is disqualified from appearing on its 2024 ballot.
Hackers have begun mass exploiting a third vulnerability affecting Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance, new public data shows. Last week, Ivanti said it had discovered two new security flaws — tracked as CVE-2024-21888 and CVE-2024-21893 — affecting Connect Secure, its remote access VPN solution used by thousands of corporations and large organizations worldwide. According to its website, Ivanti has more than 40,000 customers, including universities, healthcare organizations, and banks, whose technology allows their employees to log in from outside the office.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Donald Trump is proposing.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
The FTC is accusing Microsoft of contradicting its pledge to allow Activision Blizzard to operate independently post-acquisition.
Nikki Haley suffered an embarrassing loss in the Republican presidential primary in Nevada on Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
Regional banks have been setting aside money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but in the wake of problems at New York Community Bancorp some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
Final Fantasy 14 is hitting Xbox consoles soon, but it requires two subscriptions to play. This includes a subscription for the game itself and an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership.
Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammys. When will it come out? What's the Joe Alwyn connection? Is there a bonus song? Here's what we know.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.