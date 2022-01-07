Supreme Court weighs White House coronavirus vaccine mandates

Associated Press

Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices — the son of a powerful legislator among them — said on Friday they won't step away from hearing a case that challenges a pair of constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter identification. Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote separately that each believes they “can and will be fair and impartial” in hearing the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP. The attorneys pointed to Berger as the son of Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger, who is a defendant in the lawsuit that challenges in part the legality of a 2018 statewide referendum that enshrines a voter ID mandate in the North Carolina Constitution.