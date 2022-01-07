Supreme Court weighs White House coronavirus vaccine mandates
ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on the Supreme Court hearing arguments on whether to uphold the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses.
ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on the Supreme Court hearing arguments on whether to uphold the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses.
Most of the attention yesterday went to President Joe Biden’s speech attacking Donald Trump for sending his goons to derail democracy, but we also learned an extremely important detail about Vice President Kamala Harris: she was inside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters when a live bomb was found. Harris, still a U.S. Senator while she was veep-elect, said at the top of her own speech on Thursday that she was in the Capitol for a briefing from the Senate Intelligence Committee hour
The ex-president's niece agreed with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that it was designed to go "straight into Donald Trump’s heart."
It speaks volumes about the state of conservative politics in 2022 America that the sight of Liz Cheney on Fox News Thursday afternoon was genuinely surprising.The Republican congresswoman appeared from Capitol Hill with Bret Baier—the network’s last remaining anchor even capable of delivering “straight” news after Chris Wallace’s recent departure—and did not hesitate to tear into former President Donald Trump for his leadership role in inciting the insurrection one year earlier.After praising s
The South Carolina Republican has changed his tune dramatically since this time last year.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a disastrous day in court on Thursday, the company behind Arizona’s chaotic Maricopa County election “audit” is disbanding, and now some rightwing fans are furiously wondering if it was all just a big scam.Cyber Ninjas, a small Florida-based cybersecurity firm, was always a controversial choice to handle Maricopa County voters’ ballots. The company had no elections experience and its founder, Doug Logan, was involved in promoting 2
Meadows filed his friend-of-the-court brief in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Trump against the select committee in October.
The Watergate figure interpreted Attorney General Merrick Garland's latest comments as a warning to the ex-president and his allies.
Depicting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a 1st Amendment martyr shows his lack of integrity
The Texas senator went on Fox News to seek forgiveness for offending the host.
Justice Sotomayor professed not to understand the distinction between federal authority and state police powers during oral arguments.
The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.
Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices — the son of a powerful legislator among them — said on Friday they won't step away from hearing a case that challenges a pair of constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter identification. Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote separately that each believes they “can and will be fair and impartial” in hearing the lawsuit brought by the state NAACP. The attorneys pointed to Berger as the son of Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger, who is a defendant in the lawsuit that challenges in part the legality of a 2018 statewide referendum that enshrines a voter ID mandate in the North Carolina Constitution.
Fox NewsFox News anchors Dana Perino and Bret Baier took aim at President Joe Biden on Thursday over the tone of his speech condemning the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling the president’s remarks “aggressive” and “political.” Additionally, Perino griped that the president didn’t show enough “gratitude” that his 2020 election win was eventually certified.Delivering a passionate 25-minute address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, Biden blasted former President Donald Trump w
The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't
"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and do what I can and I'm really excited to get with these former Trump officials," Grisham told CNN.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on COVID-19 OSHA regulations.
A year after a violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election, the GOP is led by Trump and his merry band of conspiracy theorists
For Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., the Jan. 6 Capitol riot continues to be a difficult topic to broach with his two young Asian American children.
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for declaring 'we're proud of the work we did on Jan. 6'
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.