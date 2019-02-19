Supreme Court won't allow 'Downton Abbey' ex-congressman to challenge his fraud indictment

A former congressman indicted after remodeling his office in the style of the TV series "Downton Abbey" will get a hearing before the Supreme Court.

Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill., in 2015. He later resigned and was indicted on fraud charges after remodeling his Capitol Hill office in the style of the television series "Downton Abbey." More

WASHINGTON – A former congressman who resigned under pressure in 2015 after lavish spending that included remodeling his office in the style of the television series "Downton Abbey" failed to win a reprieve Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

Aaron Schock of Illinois, a former rising Republican star first elected to the House of Representatives at the age of 27, had sought unsuccessfully for two years to have part of his fraud indictment dismissed.

The justices refused to hear his case after two lower federal courts denied his effort. Schock, now 37, claims his misdeeds can be considered only by the House, not the courts.

Schock was charged in 2016 of defrauding the government of more than $100,000 by falsifying reimbursement vouchers, as well as filing false tax returns. Federal investigators had dug into allegations that he spent large amounts on personal air travel and office decor.

The young congressman's downfall began in February 2015, when The Washington Post chronicled the renovation of his Capitol Hill office to imitate the decor favored by early 20th century British aristocracy in "Downton Abbey." Schock ultimately reimbursed taxpayers $35,000.

USA TODAY later disclosed that he had spent more than $100,000 on a prior office remodeling, including leather furniture and hardwood floors.

