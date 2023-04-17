Supreme Court won't take on GM's racketeering case against Stellantis

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take on a dismissed racketeering case General Motors brought against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now known as Stellantis.

The denial was included in a daily order list from the court on Monday.

The decision by the nation's highest court would appear to signal the end for a federal lawsuit originally filed in November 2019 that was tied to the long-running corruption scandal involving former UAW leaders and automotive executives. The federal lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice at the U.S. District Court level. GM sought Supreme Court review after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal.

"If the court does not grant certiorari − its term for accepting the case appeal − it is the end of the line. The district court decision that was upheld by the circuit court of appeals stands, and GM is out of luck," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. "A tiny proportion of applications for certiorari are granted by the Court − at most 1%, but the statistic is misleading in that many applications are frivolous. Even non-frivolous applications face a difficult hurdle because the court does not like to substitute its judgment for the judgment of lower courts."

Requests for comment have been sent to spokespeople for GM and Stellantis.

GM claimed FCA and its legendary late boss Sergio Marchionne corrupted the contract bargaining process to hurt GM by saddling it with unnecessary extra labor costs in an attempt to force a merger between the automakers. That merger never happened, but GM said the damage was done. Stellantis has consistently called GM's claims meritless.

GM’s lawsuit had heavy echoes of the federal government's corruption case that sent former United Auto Workers and FCA officials, including two ex-union presidents, to prison, but GM also brought new allegations to its racketeering suit, claiming offshore bank accounts were used to fuel a bribery scheme and that former GM board member and UAW Vice President Joe Ashton was actually a paid mole for FCA. Ashton was among those convicted in the corruption probe. FCA, the U.S. operating arm for Stellantis, pleaded guilty in 2021 to a conspiracy charge connected to the probe and agreed to pay $30 million.

The UAW was not a defendant in the GM suit.

