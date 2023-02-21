Supreme Court won't hear appeal from Muncie woman convicted in fatal jail OD

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court won't consider an appeal from a Muncie woman convicted last year in connection with a fatal overdose in the Delaware County jail.

Mya Lynn Moody, 33, in June was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury found her guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

Witnesses said Moody had smuggled what was believed to be heroin into the jail after she was arrested in October 2021.

According to prosecutors, the Muncie woman provided the drug to other prisoners, including Dianna Rose Pace, a 37-year-old local woman. Pace died of "acute fentanyl pointing" after ingesting the substance.

Heroin is frequently mixed with fentanyl, an opioid pain medication.

Then-Judge Marianne Vorhees imposed a 34-year sentence for the dealing sentence, and added six years as a penalty after Moody was determined to be a habitual offender.

The Muncie woman's prior criminal record including convictions for dealing in a controlled substance, robbery and theft.

At her sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig called Moody "a human hurricane that destroys everything in her path."

In December, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Moody's conviction and 40-year sentence.

In an unanimous decision, the Indiana Supreme Court last Thursday declined to further consider the appeal.

Moody is incarcerated at the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis. A state Department of Correction website indicates her projected release date is in January 2052, when she would be 62.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Supreme Court wont consider Muncie woman's jail overdose conviction