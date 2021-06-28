Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students
Pete Williams
·3 min read

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities.

The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.

The principal at first gave him permission to use the boys' bathroom, but the school board later adopted a policy saying restrooms were "limited to the corresponding biological genders."

"For school officials, as for parents, the question how best to respond to a teenager who identifies with the opposite biological sex is often excruciatingly difficult," lawyers for the school district told the Supreme Court. But the privacy rights of millions of students are at risk if their transgender classmates are allowed to use bathrooms matching their gender identities, they said.

Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, representing Grimm, told the court that treating him differently by requiring him to use separate single-stall bathrooms singled him out "and stigmatized him as unfit to use the same restroom as his peers."

They said there was no need for the Supreme Court to take up the appeal, because the lower courts that have considered the issue reached the same conclusion — that treating transgender students differently violates a federal law, known as Title IX, that bans sex discrimination in school programs.

Monday's order denying review in the case means Grimm's victory in the appeals court remains intact.

The American Civil Liberties Union celebrated the action.

“This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country,” said Josh Block, a senior staff attorney.

Grimm said he is glad the legal fight is over.

“Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education," he said. "Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials.”

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said the Supreme Court should have taken the case.

Related issues may soon be headed to the Supreme Court, including disputes over allowing transgender students to play on the school sports teams matching their gender identities.

Grimm originally went to court in 2015, arguing that the school board's policy made him feel ashamed and isolated, and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, ruled in his favor. It said refusing to let students use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity would violate the federal law.

That ruling cited an Obama-era Education Department letter that said "a school generally must treat transgender students consistent with their gender identity." The appeals court found that to be a reasonable interpretation of Title IX, and the school district appealed to the Supreme Court.

But when the Trump administration rescinded the Education Department letter in 2017, the justices said they would not hear the case and vacated the appeals court ruling. So Grimm refiled his lawsuit and won again in the lower courts, leading to this current appeal to the Supreme Court.

Two things have changed since the first time the case came before the justices. The Supreme Court ruled last year that a federal civil rights law bans employment discrimination on the basis of gender identify, and now the Biden administration has interpreted that ruling as applying to Title IX as well.

"A school's policy or actions that threat gay, lesbian, or transgender students differently from other students may cause harm," a legal memo from the Department of Education said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court declines to hear Virginia school board's transgender bathroom case

    The lawsuit wound up back at the Supreme Court at a time when some states are passing laws to limit protections for transgender people.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeal of transgender student bathroom rights

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Virginia school board's appeal of a lower-court ruling that allowed transgender students to use school bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.Why it matters: It brings an end to the years-long legal saga involving Gavin Grimm, a trans student who sued his Gloucester County high school in 2015 after being denied access to the boys' restroom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 4th Circuit Court of

  • Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a major transgender rights case, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that a Virginia public school board acted unlawfully in preventing a transgender student from using a bathroom at his high school that corresponded with his gender identity. The justices opted not to hear the Gloucester County School Board's appeal of a 2020 ruling by the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that transgender student Gavin Grimm is protected under the federal law that bars sex discrimination in education, known as Title IX, and the U.S. Constitution's requirement that people be treated equally under the law. The 4th Circuit ruling does not set a national legal precedent.

  • Halle Berry Went Topless In a See-Through Rainbow Skirt for Pride

    "Love is ALWAYS the answer."

  • Attorney General warns social media firms about prejudicial postings

    The Attorney General has warned social media companies not to publish information that risks undermining criminal trials, after a string of high-profile cases were threatened with collapse by posts online. Michael Ellis QC MP has launched a new public awareness campaign to educate people of the legal consequences that could come from posting prejudicial information on the internet. He has also issued a warning to the social media companies themselves. Mr Ellis said: “It is important that social

  • John Oliver sets up a new church to unmask the latest faith-based healthcare scam

    John Oliver is a proud ruiner. Showing first a commercial where people speak glowingly of a workaround to America’s undeniably broken and venal healthcare system made up of good-hearted folk chipping in to pay each others’ medical bills out of a spirit of fellowship and the common good, Oliver pulled off the bandage right away in exposing how the advertised health care sharing ministry industry is even more of a racket than our current, universally loathed health insurance system. “As you guesse

  • Some Cologuard users hit with unexpected high bills after cancer test

    "I am mad because I pay so much every month for this insurance," on Cologuard user told CBS News. "I just feel like I'm really getting raked over."

  • Teen accused in fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl in Arkansas captured in Arlington

    A shooting left a 13-year-old girl dead in March.

  • ‘A long time burden:’ NC sheriff switches political parties

    The announcement came from a top official in one of the handful of North Carolina counties that flipped from blue to red in recent elections.

  • 20 bodies were found on a boat floating in the Atlantic, and no one knows who they are or how they died

    The Turks and Caicos police said that while the "deaths are unexplained, there is no indication of foul play."

  • Shake Shack gives honey chicken sandwich a limited run

    The fast casual chain unveiled a new entry, but only for a limited time.

  • How Biden's Impromptu Comments Upended a Political Win

    WASHINGTON — It was all going according to President Joe Biden’s tightrope plan to pass the most ambitious economic agenda in generations. Right until the moment that Biden, a politician with a history of rogue comments, veered off script. After weeks of closed-door negotiations, Biden strode to the cameras on the White House driveway on Thursday, flanked by an equal number of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, to proudly announce an overall infrastructure agreement totaling $1.2 trillion over

  • How racy texts surfaced, upended NC’s 2020 Senate race and shifted power in Washington

    A phone call helped derail Cal Cunningham’s campaign

  • Prince William declares Irn-Bru 'delicious' as he tours Glasgow factory with the Queen

    The Duke of Cambridge gamely took a swig of Irn-Bru on Monday, declaring it "delicious" as he joined the Queen for a tour of the manufacturer’s factory in Scotland. Prince William and his grandmother were visiting AG Barr's factory near Glasgow, where they officially opened the company's new process facility. "I’m happy to try some," the Duke said, as they were guided to a table set up with various bottles and two glasses. "That’s very good actually," he said. "I haven’t had it for a while but i

  • Controversy over Communion in the Catholic Church goes back some 2,000 years

    When Pope John Paul II was beatified, Zimbabwe's ruler, Robert Mugabe, was in attendance and given Communion. Franco Origlia/Getty ImagesThe United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently approved drafting a document on receiving Communion in the Catholic Church. It will include a section regarding standards for politicians and public figures who support laws allowing abortion, euthanasia and other “moral evils.” The proposed document has already caused controversy. The Vatican has warned

  • 'Nothing there': More Republicans are calling out Trump's election lies

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • A man shot and killed 2 Black people - including an Air Force veteran - near Boston on the weekend. Authorities are treating it as a hate crime.

    The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Nathan Allen, previously made anti-Semitic and racist statements, the district attorney said.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court throws out latest election lawsuit

    The ruling comes as Republicans grouse about the state's election procedures in response to Joe Biden narrowly defeating Donald Trump.

  • Religion and free speech among cases justices could add

    A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. The court on Monday passed on two potentially big cases but was still considering others. The court on Monday declined to take an appeal by a Virginia school board asking the justices to uphold a policy that prohibits transgender students from using school bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.