The Supreme Court is wrong. Even children who kill don't deserve life without parole.

Austin Sarat
·6 min read
No child should be sentenced to life in prison without parole even if they commit horrendous crimes. Why? Because, as former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy once noted, “any parent knows” children are different from adults. They lack the judgment and self-control that come with adulthood.

Absent these qualities, imposing severe punishment is unjust and inappropriate.

As Kennedy rightly observed, a “lack of maturity and an underdeveloped sense of responsibility are found in youth more often than in adults and are more understandable among the young. These qualities often result in impetuous and ill-considered actions and decisions."

Scientists now recognize that the development of the human brain, and the inhibitions that go along with it, are not complete until well into the 20s. It does not make sense to ignore those facts and treat the child criminals the same way we treat adult offenders. To punish juveniles justly we must respond not only to what they do, but also to who they are.

America is an outlier on juvenile justice

This is widely recognized in other nations, and juvenile life without parole (LWOP) is forbidden by human rights treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention Against Torture and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The United States is the only country that still allows this practice.

If that were not enough, life without parole in the United States is a draconian punishment, rife with troubling problems.

Yet last week, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court made it easier to sentence children to life without parole. It upheld such a sentence in the case of Brett Jones, who was 15 when he murdered his grandfather during a heated argument about Jones’ girlfriend. The court disregarded the scientific consensus about brain development and inflicted incalculable damage on juveniles who receive such LWOP sentences as well as on the society that countenances such cruelty.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who clerked for and succeeded Justice Kennedy, wrote for the six-justice majority that it is constitutional to impose LWOP sentences on children so long as the law affords the judge imposing such a sentence the discretion to take into account the defendant’s age. As Kavanagh explained, “Discretionary sentencing allows the sentencer to consider the defendant’s youth, and thereby helps ensure that life-without-parole sentences are imposed only in cases where that sentence is appropriate in light of the defendant’s age.”

On April 23, 2021, on the Supreme Court from left: Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Elena Kagan, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
On April 23, 2021, on the Supreme Court from left: Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Elena Kagan, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

In a disingenuous judicial sleight of hand that barely concealed the court’s new conservative activism, Kavanagh claimed his decision was consistent with a line of cases in which the Supreme Court had made it increasingly difficult to impose the most severe punishments on youthful offenders. Even Justice Clarence Thomas, who concurred with the result, admitted that Kavanagh’s opinion was based on a “strained reading” of applicable precedents.

Those precedents supported leniency in the treatment of juvenile offenders and came very close to closing the door on LWOP sentences for children. In one of those cases the court struck down the death penalty for juveniles, and in another held that “a lifetime in prison is a disproportionate sentence for all but the rarest of children, those whose crimes reflect 'irreparable corruption.' ” Thursday’s decision ensures that LWOP for juveniles will no longer be rare or reserved for those deemed “irreparable.”

While LWOP has been a feature of American penal practice for almost a century, it was not until the 1990s when most of this country’s juvenile lifers were sentenced. This was a period during which politicians and commentators stoked public fear of child “super predators.”

Spare this man: I helped put an 18-year-old Black teen on federal death row. I now think he should live.

As the criminologist and political scientist John DiIulio wrote in 1995, “We’re talking about kids who have absolutely no respect for human life and no sense of the future. … They place zero value on the lives of their victims, whom they reflexively dehumanize. … They are perfectly capable of committing the most heinous acts of physical violence for the most trivial reasons.”

Many states have recently turned away from such thinking and abolished LWOP for juveniles, but half the states still permit it. At the start of 2020 there were 1,465 people serving life without parole sentences for crimes committed when they were children.

Many of them grew up in homes and neighborhoods marked by high levels of violence and abuse. In a 2012 study, 79% of them said they had witnessed violence in their homes as they were growing up and nearly half had been physically abused. In addition, they often were brought up in extreme poverty and without adequate schooling.

An abandonment of hope

While we should not downplay the seriousness of their crimes or the pain they impose of their victims, the juvenile LWOP population looks more like a population of children who were uncared for by their families and by the larger society than the group described by DiIulio.

Juvenile LWOP sentencing, like comparable sentencing for adults, is also tainted by racial discrimination. The Sentencing Project reports that “while 23.2% of juvenile arrests for murder involve an African American suspected of killing a white person, 42.4% of JLWP sentences are for an African American convicted of this crime.”

As a result, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, condemning the use of LWOP for juveniles, noted in 2008 that “young offenders belonging to racial, ethnic and national minorities, including children, constitute a disproportionate number of those sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.”

Among the most vulnerable: Here's why inmates should get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the rest of us

In the end, when we sentence a child to die in prison, we assume that nothing could change or alter the assessment of what that person deserves, even if they spend 40, 50, 60 or more years behind bars. Imposing LWOP on a child represents an abandonment of hope.

Brett Jones, now 31 years old, recognized the cost and injustice of doing so when he told the Mississippi court that initially heard his appeal for resentencing, “I’m not the same person I was when I was 15. ... I’ve become a pretty decent person in life. And I’ve pretty much taken every avenue that I could possibly take in prison to rehabilitate myself.”

Thursday's Supreme Court decision is a significant step in the wrong direction. Instead of making it easier to sentence children to life without parole, the United States should join the rest of the world by eliminating life prison sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and giving hope a chance.

Austin Sarat (@ljstprof), associate provost and associate dean of the faculty and the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College, is the co-editor of "Life Without Parole: America's New Death Penalty?" The views expressed here are solely his own.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court should end life without parole for kids, not endorse it

