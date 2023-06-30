The Supreme Court's conservative chief justice cited Nancy Pelosi in his opinion striking down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME.

The Supreme Court struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a 6-3 decision on Friday.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts cited comments by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"People think that [the President] has the power for debt forgiveness," she said in 2021. "He does not."

In a 6-3 decision authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.

And in doing so, he cited someone you wouldn't necessarily expect: former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Roberts cited comments she made during a press conference with reporters on July 28, 2021, when she argued that Biden didn't have the power to enact the forgiveness program on his own.

"People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not," she said at the time. "He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress."

The former speaker later supported Biden's plan when he announced it in August 2022, calling it a "bold action" and a "strong step in Democrats' fight to expand access to higher education."

Reached for comment, a spokesman for Pelosi did not directly addressing Roberts' citation of her words.

But in a statement later on Friday, Pelosi said that the Court "cruelly denied more than 40 million Americans deeply needed student debt relief" and was allowing "crisis of debt to continue holding back families from buying homes, starting businesses and making ends meet.

She also said that the court had ignored "convincing arguments" on Biden's legal authority.

"President Biden is to be commended for his action to ease the student loan burden, which disproportionately harms women and people of color," said Pelosi. "Energized by our commitment to equity, justice and opportunity, the fight is not over."

