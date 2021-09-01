Supreme Court's message on Texas abortion law was 'stunning indifference,' legal historian says

Supreme Court Building. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"When the clock struck midnight" on Wednesday, the Supreme Court "had done precisely nothing" about a restrictive abortion law that has now taken effect in Texas despite emergency requests to block it, Mary Ziegler, a legal historian at the Florida State University College of Law, writes in The Atlantic.

The high court has spent decades writing that "abortion is so divisive because it touches people's most deeply held beliefs about life in the womb, the rights of women, equality between the sexes, and the role of doctors" and, regardless if you agreed with the justices' rulings on the issue in the past, Ziegler argues it it was clear they took "these clashing beliefs seriously."

Now, though, the message from the Supreme Court on what's happening in Texas is one of "stunning indifference," she continues. The conservative majority bench, Ziegler said, "looked at the prospect of a functional ban on abortion and saw no emergency at all." Read the rest of Ziegler's piece at The Atlantic.

