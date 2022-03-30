Supreme Court's rule changes draw mixed reviews from attorneys

Mar. 30—Recently issued orders by the state Supreme Court regarding rules governing misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases — including DWIs — are drawing mixed reviews from those who work in the criminal justice system.

The changes, which primarily affect cases filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, are temporary and part of a pilot project, according to the orders published last week. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts called the alterations an attempt to ease "hardships in the justice system from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"These changes in the judicial process will help efficiently use the resources of police, prosecutors, defense counsel and courts to move cases forward toward a resolution while honoring constitutional rights and protections," Supreme Court Justice Briana Zamora said in a statement.

But the measures — particularly one that removes a requirement for prosecutors to make law enforcement officers available for pretrial interviews with the defense — came under scrutiny from attorneys who say the move could tilt the balance in favor of prosecutors.

"We are actively trying to figure out how this order will apply in practice," Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur wrote in an email Tuesday, referring to the order that changes pretrial interview practices. "It has the potential to be a major limitation on our ability to get to the truth in cases.

"Limiting pretrial interviews of officers is based on an assumption that the initial police report contains all the necessary information for us to fairly resolve a case," Baur added. "But if we don't have a chance to speak with police officers between arrest and trial, both sides miss important information. That's important to us all, because there are serious consequences for people facing any criminal charges, even with a misdemeanor."

Prosecutors and police, however, welcomed the elimination of the requirement, saying it will lighten the load on their staffs.

"This will allow [deputies] to focus on patrolling the county," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza wrote in an email Tuesday. "I give credit to the NM Supreme Court for listening to the concerns of local law enforcement and believe this ruling will limit dismissals on technicalities and ensure more DWI convictions."

The orders would:

u Eliminate a requirement the state schedule pretrial interviews for the defense with law enforcement in misdemeanor cases in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

u Allow district courts to hold settlement conferences in criminal cases facilitated by a judge — other than the judge presiding in the case — by suspending a prohibition on judicial participation in plea discussions.

u Require status conferences early in criminal proceedings involving defendants who are not in jail.

u Make virtual hearings the default for traffic violation cases in magistrate courts statewide and in Bernalillo County's Metro Court. Previously, there was a presumption traffic cases would be heard in person.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said Monday the Supreme Court's new rules appeared to be developed in response to information she provided about low DWI conviction rates in the First Judicial District, due in part to law enforcement officers' failure to appear in such cases.

She said elimination of the pretrial interview requirement will take pressure off law enforcement officers to appear for court hearings and interviews when they could be patrolling the streets or getting much-needed rest.

Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez agreed.

"Relieving the requirement for pretrial interviews on misdemeanor cases will give us an opportunity to keep our staff in the field to continue providing services," Valdez wrote in an email Tuesday.

As for holding pretrial settlement conferences and status hearings aimed at reaching quicker resolutions, Carmack-Altwies said those requirements are directly modeled on practices her office and local magistrates have employed after grand juries were suspended due to the pandemic.

"It's been working well in our district," she said. "I really think that made us a model for what the Supreme Court wanted to do."

But New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association President-elect Jennifer Burrill was critical of the changes, adding members of the group weren't consulted on the new rules.

"Words are important in the law," she said. "I'm not certain whoever wrote this fully understood the criminal justice system."

Eliminating the pretrial interview requirement for the state to doesn't eliminate the need for defense attorneys to learn the facts of their clients' cases in order to provide them an adequate defense, Burrill said.

The changes, she added, essentially shifts the burden for interviewing potential witnesses — including law enforcement — from the prosecution to the defense.

Burrill said the language regarding the judge-assisted settlement conferences also is problematic, because it could result in defense attorneys being forced to participate in the conferences without having the information they need to properly advise their clients on plea agreements.

Burrill expressed concerns the rules were created without public input.

"Supreme Court justices often haven't been in the courtroom for a long time," she said. "It's good for them to hear from people on the ground, and it's troubling the Supreme Court has bypassed the public comment section of the rule-making process."

Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey defended the process.

"The Court received input from justice partners in developing the initiatives," he wrote in an email Monday, pointing to DA's offices in the First and 2nd judicial districts, Albuquerque police, Santa Fe police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office as well as judges in the First Judicial District and Bernalillo County Metro Court.

He said the pilot project nature of the changes will allow the courts to assess how they work and will revisit them if need be.

Maggie Shepard, a spokeswoman for the Law Offices of the Public Defender, confirmed Deputy Chief Public Defender Jennifer Barela was among those who provided input on the rules.

But it's not clear how much weight the agency's opinions were given.

"Public defenders were asked for input on pretrial interviews, and we have consistently and strongly expressed how important they are in our efforts to provide effective assistance of counsel to our clients," Baur wrote in an email Tuesday.