Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling turns 5: Acceptance, advancement, but opposition remains

WASHINGTON – Five years after the Supreme Court's landmark decision extending marriage rights to gay men and lesbians nationwide, same-sex marriage has become "so not a big deal."

That's the assessment of Hillary Goodridge, one of 14 people whose lawsuit led Massachusetts in 2003 to become the first state to sanction gay and lesbian marriages. Twelve years later, by a 5-4 vote, the high court made it 50 states.

Today, the constitutional right announced by five justices on June 26, 2015, has become old hat. More than 500,000 same-sex couples in the United States are married, including some 300,000 who have wed since the 2015 ruling. Goodridge and her partner at the time, Julie Goodridge, have married, divorced and raised a daughter.

But despite gains in legal rights, economic status, public acceptance and emotional well-being, the LGBTQ community faces continued challenges from the Trump administration and religious groups in areas ranging from adoption and foster care to the rights of transgender people to join the military or use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

"This sometimes feels to me like the last roar of the dinosaurs," Hillary Goodridge says. By contrast, she says, “Once you go to a same-sex wedding, it’s hard to fire the person for being gay the next day.”

Jim Obergefell of Ohio was the lead plaintiff in the same-sex marriage case that made history at the Supreme Court in 2015. More

The Supreme Court extended workplace protections nationwide last week for the LGBTQ community, ruling 6-3 that a landmark civil rights law barring sex discrimination in the workplace applies to gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

But the court's majority, led by conservative Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, did not close the door on religious exemptions, saying "other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration."

More: Ruling on LGBTQ rights reveals precarious nature of Supreme Court's conservative majority

The court already is considering four major religion cases, including several with implications for gay, lesbian and transgender people. One of them, to be heard next fall, will decide if foster care agencies with religious objections can turn down gay and lesbian couples.

Those seeking religious exemptions "are feeling intense public pressure ... to get with the LGBT program or otherwise disappear," says John Bursch, who argued the 2015 same-sex marriage case on behalf of four states that opposed marriage equality – Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Now vice president of appellate advocacy at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group, Bursch is among those who still define marriage as between one man and one woman and continue to defend the rights of religious opponents.

"You may see all of this walked back," he warns of the legal gains made by the LGBTQ movement in recent years. "Eventually, it’s not love that wins. It’s truth that wins."

'The air was electric'

In this June 26, 2015 file photo, the crowd celebrates outside of the Supreme Court in Washington after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the U.S. More

The high court's 5-4 decision that states cannot deny marriage rights to gay men and lesbians was handed down on June 26 – the same date as earlier landmark LGBTQ rulings against state sodomy laws in 2003 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act in 2013.