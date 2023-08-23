Suquamish resident arrested for phone threats against mother, Gov. Jay Inslee

A Suquamish man was arrested and jailed Monday after he threatened both his mother and Gov. Jay Inslee in phone calls, according to court documents.

The 39-year-old man was charged with one count of harassment with a threat to kill in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday.

A Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report that a Washington State Patrol sergeant relayed that the man had called the governor's office on Monday and "stated he is legally allowed to say he would kill Governor Jay Inslee if he ever saw him and 'I (expletive) hate you and I want to (expletive) kill you.'"

The deputy also wrote that the man had called his mother at about 8 p.m. on Monday, and she reported that he had demanded that she repair the mobile home he lives at and she owns off Columbia Street in Suquamish.

"(He) told (her) that 'I will come over with a gun and kill you,'" the deputy wrote, noting that the woman believed the threat to be credible and was afraid he would hurt her.

The deputy noted that the woman had filed for a temporary domestic violence protection order against her son earlier in the day on Monday, and it was granted. In a petition for an order, she wrote that her son was "seriously mentally ill" and described previous threats.

The deputy also noted that the man was the respondent in another active protection order with another person, and under the terms of the order, he was prohibited from having firearms.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Suquamish resident arrested for threatening mother, Gov. Jay Inslee