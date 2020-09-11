Is your Sur La Table closing? The kitchen goods retailer is liquidating more stores by the end of September

Going-out-of-business liquidation sales are now underway at 17 additional Sur La Table stores.

The Seattle-based luxury kitchen goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July and announced plans to close 51 of its 121 stores while looking for a buyer for remaining locations. Five locations were listed as permanently closed in July.

According to a news release Friday, liquidation firms Great American Group, SB360 Capital Partners and Tiger Capital Group are managing the sales at the closing stores, which started Aug. 28, and the initial discounts are up to 30% off original prices, the release said.

A joint venture by Marquee Brands and CSC Generation, bought the remaining Sur La Table stores, brand and related intellectual property last month, the release said, noting that more than 55 Sur La Table locations remain open across the country.

According to the retailer's website, stores will close by the end of September. Sixty-three locations were listed as permanently closed Friday.

Sur La Table, which is known for offering cooking classes at some of its stores, will not offer classes at closing locations, it said on its customer FAQ page. Classes will continue at select stores and online.

The company previously said the closings are "a result of the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis."

Sur La Table store closings 2020

The following stores are slated to close by the end of September, according to the store locator.

California Sur La Table closing stores

Burlingame: 1208 Donnelly Ave.

Dublin: Persimmon Place, 5186 Dublin Blvd.

Los Angeles: Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St.

Woodland Hills: Village at Topanga, 6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

San Francisco: Ferry Building Marketplace

Santa Monica: 301 Wilshire Blvd.

Florida Sur La Table closures

Aventura: 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Sarasota: Pineapple Square, 22 N. Lemon Ave.

West Palm Beach: Rosemary Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave.

Michigan Sur La Table closing store

Grand Rapids: Breton South Village, 2500 Burton Street SE

Nebraska Sur La Table closure

Omaha: One Pacific Place, 10353 Pacific St.

North Carolina Sur La Table closings

Durham: The Streets at Southpoint, 8030 Renaissance Parkway

Huntersville: Northcross Commons, 9129 Sam Furr Road

Tennessee Sur La Table closure

Germantown/Memphis: Saddle Creek, 7509 Poplar Ave.

Texas Sur La Table closing store

Fort Worth: Waterside, 3700 Vision Drive

Virginia Sur La Table closure

Alexandria: 326 King St.

