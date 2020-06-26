Suraksha Naturals' "Daily Anti-Stress Spray" is a Top Seller for This Natural Wellness Company

Suraksha Makes A Diverse Range Of Sprayable Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty supplement company Suraksha Naturals creates health products that work towards total wellness through the use of natural herbal ingredients. Suraksha has excelled in their home market in India and began their expansion into the United States retail market in 2019, where they have been met with a wealth of positive reviews.

Suraksha is best known for their Keto-Veyda product line that includes not only keto-friendly products, but products that work in tandem with a keto lifestyle. Though keto is one of the fastest-growing product trends today, Suraksha's products are quite unique because they incorporate Ayurvedic traditions into the creation of their supplements.

Ayurvedic traditional remedies do not simply attempt to tend to ailments, but rather address the concept of total wellness, promoting balance within the body. When the body is in its best natural balance, it is more able to return to health quicker, and stay protected from future ailments.

With this concept in mind, Suraksha creates supplements that work with the body. In addition to their large selection of powders and capsules, Suraksha also makes their own line of sprayable supplement combinations. Several products within the line are single-ingredient SKUs, like their extremely popular B12 Spray, but other sprays are labeled according to their intended purpose.

One such spray that has gained notable popularity over the past three months has been their Daily Anti-Stress Spray. Suraksha's Anti-Stress Spray is comprised of natural, herbal ingredients that do more than simply address stressors to the body but actually maintain peace and a positive relationship with the rest of the body.

One of the prominent ingredients in this particular spray is L-Tryptophan. L-Tryptophan is an amino acid most commonly found in animal proteins. It plays a major role in the development of vital organs. Perhaps most notably, L-Tryptophan is converted to 5-HTP in the body, the precursor to important neurotransmitters like serotonin. Neurotransmitters are messengers that help carry signals across synapses in the brain. Serotonin is the neurotransmitter most commonly associated with "elevated mood."

Another ingredient in Suraksha's Daily Anti-Stress Spray is the well-known botanical, valerian root. Valerian is a flowering plant that has been well documented for its supposedly calming effect on the body. The combination of these powerhouse ingredients with others like L-theanine, and the well-researched ingredient melatonin, is what make this spray supplement so effective.

Suraksha Naturals has had a winning year with their U.S. expansion taking off across e-commerce platforms nationwide. Find them online, through their website, or some of the largest online retailers in the country.

Please direct inquiries to:

Patrice Soth

(954) 749-2457

242497@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suraksha-naturals-daily-anti-stress-spray-is-a-top-seller-for-this-natural-wellness-company-301084250.html

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals