Be Sure To Check Out Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Abbott Laboratories' shares on or after the 13th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Abbott Laboratories has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $135.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Abbott Laboratories paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Abbott Laboratories's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Abbott Laboratories's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Abbott Laboratories dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Abbott Laboratories an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Abbott Laboratories has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Abbott Laboratories, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Abbott Laboratories for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Abbott Laboratories and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

