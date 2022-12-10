Be Sure To Check Out Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (CVE:ALPS.U) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (CVE:ALPS.U) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Alpine Summit Energy Partners' shares on or after the 15th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.36 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current share price of $5.18. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Alpine Summit Energy Partners can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Alpine Summit Energy Partners paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Alpine Summit Energy Partners paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend.

Unfortunately Alpine Summit Energy Partners has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Alpine Summit Energy Partners worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Alpine Summit Energy Partners today.

While it's tempting to invest in Alpine Summit Energy Partners for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Alpine Summit Energy Partners and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

