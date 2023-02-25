Be Sure To Check Out Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Arthur J. Gallagher investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Arthur J. Gallagher has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $184.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Arthur J. Gallagher's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Arthur J. Gallagher has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Arthur J. Gallagher is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Arthur J. Gallagher worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Arthur J. Gallagher looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Arthur J. Gallagher has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

