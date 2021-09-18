Be Sure To Check Out Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Canadian Pacific Railway investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Canadian Pacific Railway has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of CA$85.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Canadian Pacific Railway's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Canadian Pacific Railway paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 20% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Canadian Pacific Railway's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Canadian Pacific Railway has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Canadian Pacific Railway looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Canadian Pacific Railway has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Canadian Pacific Railway an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Canadian Pacific Railway is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Canadian Pacific Railway, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Canadian Pacific Railway for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Canadian Pacific Railway that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

