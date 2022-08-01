Be Sure To Check Out Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Capital Bancorp's shares on or after the 5th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.24 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Capital Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $24.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Capital Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Capital Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 6.8% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Capital Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Given that Capital Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Capital Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Capital Bancorp more closely.

