Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

CIT Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CIT Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $47.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CIT Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see CIT Group paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at CIT Group, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CIT Group has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past 6 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Is CIT Group worth buying for its dividend? CIT Group has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating CIT Group more closely.

