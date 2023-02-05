Be Sure To Check Out CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase CMS Energy's shares on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.46 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.84 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CMS Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $62.75. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether CMS Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CMS Energy is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see CMS Energy's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. CMS Energy has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, CMS Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CMS Energy? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and CMS Energy is paying out a bit over half its profits. CMS Energy ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CMS Energy is facing. For example - CMS Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

