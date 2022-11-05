Be Sure To Check Out Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cogeco Communications' shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.78 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$2.82 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cogeco Communications stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of CA$70.03. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Cogeco Communications has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cogeco Communications paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cogeco Communications generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 50% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cogeco Communications, with earnings per share up 8.8% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cogeco Communications has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Cogeco Communications for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Cogeco Communications paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cogeco Communications from a dividend perspective.

So while Cogeco Communications looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cogeco Communications you should know about.

