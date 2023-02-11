Be Sure To Check Out CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, CONSOL Energy investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.10 per share. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether CONSOL Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CONSOL Energy paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CONSOL Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that CONSOL Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see CONSOL Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 41% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, CONSOL Energy looks like a promising growth company.

This is CONSOL Energy's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

To Sum It Up

Has CONSOL Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? CONSOL Energy has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for CONSOL Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

