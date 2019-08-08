Be Sure To Check Out Control Print Limited (NSE:CONTROLPR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Control Print Limited (NSE:CONTROLPR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

Control Print's next dividend payment will be ₹3.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹6.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Control Print has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of ₹229.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Control Print can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Control Print paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Control Print generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 50% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Control Print's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Control Print also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Control Print has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 7 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Control Print got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Control Print is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Control Print, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.