Be Sure To Check Out DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, DATAGROUP investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €1.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that DATAGROUP has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of €69.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. DATAGROUP paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that DATAGROUP's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, DATAGROUP's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, DATAGROUP has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid DATAGROUP? DATAGROUP has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about DATAGROUP, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in DATAGROUP for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DATAGROUP you should know about.

