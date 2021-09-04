Be Sure To Check Out DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, DICK'S Sporting Goods investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$5.94 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of US$1.75 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. DICK'S Sporting Goods paid out just 9.1% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 8.3% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see DICK'S Sporting Goods has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years. DICK'S Sporting Goods looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. DICK'S Sporting Goods has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is DICK'S Sporting Goods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that DICK'S Sporting Goods is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about DICK'S Sporting Goods, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while DICK'S Sporting Goods has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

