Be Sure To Check Out Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Finning International's shares on or after the 23rd of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.90 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Finning International has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of CA$37.57. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Finning International paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 48% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Finning International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 43% a year for the past five years. Finning International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Finning International has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Finning International is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Finning International for the upcoming dividend? Finning International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Finning International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Finning International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Finning International you should be aware of.

