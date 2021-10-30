Be Sure To Check Out Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Franklin Financial Services' shares before the 4th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.28 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Franklin Financial Services has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $32.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Franklin Financial Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Franklin Financial Services's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Franklin Financial Services's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend at approximately 1.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Franklin Financial Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Franklin Financial Services for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Franklin Financial Services that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Franklin Financial Services more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Franklin Financial Services for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Franklin Financial Services and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

