Be Sure To Check Out The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 26th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of April.
Hartford Financial Services Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hartford Financial Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $49.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hartford Financial Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Hartford Financial Services Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.
Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hartford Financial Services Group paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.
When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Hartford Financial Services Group's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.
Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hartford Financial Services Group has delivered 21% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.
Final Takeaway
Is Hartford Financial Services Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Hartford Financial Services Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.
