Be Sure To Check Out Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Hillenbrand investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.86 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hillenbrand has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $42.52. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Hillenbrand's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hillenbrand generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 10% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Hillenbrand's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Hillenbrand earnings per share are up 7.2% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hillenbrand has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Hillenbrand got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Hillenbrand is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Hillenbrand is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hillenbrand is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hillenbrand you should know about.

