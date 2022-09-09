Be Sure To Check Out Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Installed Building Products investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.26 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $91.22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Installed Building Products can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Installed Building Products

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Installed Building Products has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Installed Building Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Installed Building Products's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Installed Building Products has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Installed Building Products is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Installed Building Products worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Installed Building Products paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Installed Building Products, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Installed Building Products has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Installed Building Products (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

    Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd (OTC: NAPRF), offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell stock in Tencent. Global investors downsized their holdings in Chinese technology stocks following a government crackdown and regulatory onslaught.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Bet on These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of NVIDIA (NVDA)

    We pick three technology stocks that are better buys than NVIDIA (NVDA), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid declining demand for gaming chips, supply-chain issues and restrictions on selling top AI chips to China.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $68.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day.

  • 'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

    A development official said St. Louis won a competitive search to keep and expand the factory. It and an entertainment proposal farther north "will continue to transform our riverfront, bring training and quality job opportunities to the citizens of St. Louis and invest in the revitalization of North City," he said.

  • 4 Next-Generation Tech Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Wall Street's most successful money managers have used the bear market decline to pile into cutting-edge stocks.

  • Stocks are unlikely to test June lows as the market gets a boost from cooling inflation, JPMorgan says

    "Continued evidence of peaking inflation data in the Aug CPI report can feed into improving sentiment for risky markets," JPMorgan said.