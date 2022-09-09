Be Sure To Check Out Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Installed Building Products investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.26 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $91.22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Installed Building Products can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Installed Building Products has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Installed Building Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Installed Building Products's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Installed Building Products has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Installed Building Products is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Installed Building Products worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Installed Building Products paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Installed Building Products, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Installed Building Products has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Installed Building Products (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

