Be Sure To Check Out Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Lennar's shares before the 25th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lennar has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $79.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lennar's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Lennar has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Lennar

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lennar is paying out just 8.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Lennar has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Lennar looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lennar has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lennar? Lennar has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Lennar looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Lennar has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • Here's What We Like About Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ford Motor...

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • Netflix is bleeding subscribers for the first time in over a decade — and it's expecting to lose another 2 million subscribers in coming months

    "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who co-founded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • Israel adds China's yuan for the first time ever while cutting its dollar holdings in biggest currency reshuffle in a decade

    For the first time ever, they yuan is part of Israel's central bank reserves, and its allocation for US dollars has been cut.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Reporting Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Alibaba (BABA) closed at $93.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day.

  • This Was a Growth Stock; Now Wall Street Says, "Dump It"

    Throughout 2020 and 2021, retail investors flooded the stock market with their pandemic stimulus checks, rushing into high-flying growth stocks with little regard for price or valuation. Investment bank Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter, meaning it was responsible for raising money on behalf of Robinhood to make its initial public offering (IPO) possible -- and it pulled this off successfully. Robinhood stock soared to an all-time high of $85 per share shortly after listing in August 2021, but it has since collapsed by 87% as the pandemic-driven retail investor frenzy dissipated.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Want 10X Returns? 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Peter Lynch managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund for 13 years. Under his stewardship, the fund generated an annualized return of 29%, earning Lynch a reputation as one of Wall Street's top stock pickers. For instance, I think Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) could both produce 10x returns in the next decade.