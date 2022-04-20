Be Sure To Check Out Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Lennar's shares before the 25th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lennar has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $79.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lennar's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Lennar has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lennar is paying out just 8.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Lennar has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Lennar looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lennar has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lennar? Lennar has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Lennar looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Lennar has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

