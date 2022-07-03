Be Sure To Check Out Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lincoln National's shares before the 8th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.80 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Lincoln National has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $47.59. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lincoln National has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 25% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Lincoln National earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Lincoln National has increased its dividend at approximately 25% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Lincoln National worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Lincoln National more closely.

In light of that, while Lincoln National has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lincoln National and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

