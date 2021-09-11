Be Sure To Check Out Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Mercury General's shares before the 15th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.53 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Mercury General has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $57.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Mercury General paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Mercury General's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Mercury General has increased its dividend at approximately 0.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mercury General? Companies like Mercury General that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Mercury General more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Mercury General for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Mercury General that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

